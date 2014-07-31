* U.S. labor costs rise in second quarter
* U.S. weekly jobless claims just above expectations
* Traders eye nonfarm payrolls growth
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, July 31 The U.S. dollar edged higher
against a basket of major currencies on Thursday after U.S.
labor market data bolstered expectations for a more hawkish
Federal Reserve and reinforced optimism for a strong U.S.
nonfarm payrolls report Friday.
The Labor Department said the Employment Cost Index, the
broadest measure of labor costs and one of Fed Chair Janet
Yellen's favorite labor market gauges, rose 0.7 percent in the
second quarter, marking the biggest increase in over 5-1/2
years.
U.S. weekly jobless claims, meanwhile, rose to 302,000 in
the latest week. While that was slightly above expectations, the
four-week average of claims fell 3,500 to 297,250, the lowest
since April 2006.
Higher wages "give the Fed increasingly less justification
to maintain its ultra-easy monetary policy," said Omer Esiner,
chief market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in
Washington.
While the dollar was on track for its best monthly gain in
roughly a year and a half, Thursday's rise was mild as traders
awaited Friday's nonfarm payrolls data, which economists expect
will show U.S. employers added 233,000 jobs in July.
"Investors are trimming some exposure to the dollar after
its gains overnight ahead of the nonfarm payrolls," said Esiner.
Analysts have said the Fed may take a more hawkish stance on
raising interest rates at its next policy meeting in September
in light of the recovering U.S. economy. Higher rates are
expected to boost the dollar by driving flows into the United
States.
While upgrading its assessment of the economy, the Fed
reiterated in a policy statement on Wednesday its concerns about
slack in the labor market and reaffirmed that it is in no rush
to raise interest rates.
The dollar briefly turned negative against major currencies
after data showed the Institute for Supply Management-Chicago
business barometer fell to 52.6, below economists' expectations
for a rise to 63. But it quickly rebounded as traders remained
optimistic on U.S. economic growth.
The data is "amongst a larger set of data releases that
certainly indicate better growth in the U.S.," said Sebastien
Galy, currency strategist at Societe Generale in New York.
The U.S. dollar index, which measures the dollar
against a basket of six major currencies, was last up 0.01
percent at 81.441, down from a 10-1/2 month high of 81.573
touched earlier in the session.
The euro was last down 0.07 percent against the
dollar at $1.3387, just above an eight-month trough. The dollar
was last up 0.07 percent against the Japanese yen at
102.85 yen, but was down 0.02 percent against the Swiss franc
at 0.9085 franc.
The Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note yield
rose to 2.58 percent, from 2.55 percent late Wednesday.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Dan Grebler)