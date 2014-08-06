* Euro recovers slightly after hitting 9-month low vs dollar
* Dollar index hits fresh 11-month peak
* Kiwi dented by fall in dairy prices, mixed NZ jobs data
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, Aug 6 The euro recovered a touch after
sliding to a nine-month low against the dollar on Wednesday, hit
by a sharp drop in German industrial orders and uncertainty
about the intentions of Russian troops operating near the
Ukrainian border.
The dollar hovered just under an 11-month high against a
basket of major currencies that it had hit earlier in the day,
boosted by upbeat U.S. data as well as a move by investors away
from currencies perceived as higher-risk plays.
The single European currency dropped after data showed
German industrial orders falling at their steepest rate in
almost three years in June.
That appeared to have been partly the result of companies
being more cautious about taking on contracts amid escalating
geopolitical tensions, as well as lower euro zone demand.
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Wednesday that he
had reasons to suspect that the threat of a direct intervention
by Russia's military in Ukraine has risen over the last couple
of days. [ID:nW8N0PY006}
"Germany is very heavily linked to Russia on a trade basis,
so given the trade sanctions that are now being put in place,
Germany is going to be one of the countries that is hardest hit
by that," said Ian Stannard, head of European currency strategy
at Morgan Stanley in London.
"If we're in a position where activity data was softening
already, and that's likely to be hit further by sanctions,
that's going to leave the euro in quite a vulnerable position
from here."
The euro fell to as low as $1.3349, its weakest since
November. It last stood at $1.3370, flat on the day.
The dollar index surged to a peak of 81.637, its
highest since early September.
Helping to support the greenback, data on Tuesday showed
that the U.S. services sector activity hit an 8-1/2 year high
last month and factory orders surged in June, bolstering
expectations of solid economic growth in the third quarter.
"We're back into the medium-term trend, which is for a
higher dollar," said Jesper Bargmann, head of trading for Nordea
Bank in Singapore.
Over time the euro is likely to head lower versus the
dollar, due to a divergence in the outlook for monetary policies
of the United States and the euro zone, he said.
In addition to the European Central Bank's policy meeting on
Thursday, traders will be focused on forthcoming U.S. economic
data and whether they come in strong enough to push forward
market expectations for the timing of a Federal Reserve rate
hike, Bargmann added.
The dollar held steady versus the safe-haven yen near 102.51
.
KIWI FALLS
The New Zealand dollar skidded to a two-month low after milk
prices fell again at an auction held by Fonterra Co-operative
Group, the world's biggest dairy exporter.
It extended its decline on data showing a moderation in jobs
growth at home, an outcome that some suspect could buy the
central bank more time to stay on the sidelines following four
successive interest rate hikes this year.
The latest retreat in equities and risk sentiment also
dented the New Zealand dollar, said Hamish Pepper, a currency
strategist for Barclays in Singapore.
"It's a confluence of factors, all negative for the kiwi
dollar at the moment," Pepper said, adding that a focal point is
whether support for the kiwi at its early June trough near $0.84
would hold.
The kiwi dropped 0.2 percent to $0.8449, having
fallen as far as $0.8423, its lowest level in two months.
