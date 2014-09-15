(Recasts, adds details; changes dateline from SYDNEY)
* Swedish crown dips to two-month low against euro after
election
* China's factory output grows at weakest pace in nearly 6
years
* Fed meeting, Scotland independence vote major risks ahead
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Sept 15 Sweden's crown fell to a
two-month low against the euro on Monday after the country
elected a minority government, which could lead to a political
impasse in Scandinavia's biggest economy.
In brisk trade the crown softened to 9.2750 per euro
in Asian trading, its lowest since early July, and
down 0.15 percent.
Sweden's centre-left Social Democrats emerged as victors in
the election but fell short of a parliamentary majority, while
the anti-immigrant far right emerged as the third-biggest party
to hold the balance of power.
"The post-election uncertainty and a potential for
protracted negotiations about a new government is an obstacle to
the Swedish crown's near-term fortunes," said Petr Krpata,
currency strategist at ING. "This may add to expectations that
Riksbank is unlikely to change its dovish bias any time soon,"
he added.
The crown's drop against the euro was limited though, as
traders said the European Central Bank's ultra-loose monetary
policy was pinning down the common currency.
Furthermore, if the new Swedish government pushes ahead with
its tax hike plans it may add to inflationary pressures next
year and make the Riksbank less dovish in 2015, helping the
Swedish crown in the medium term, analysts said.
Swedish bank SEB said in a note that it expected the
government's fiscal policy stance to be neutral to slightly
expansionary. That means monetary policy is likely to move in a
slightly hawkish direction.
AUSSIE DROPS
The Australian dollar slid to a six-month low on worries
about slower Chinese economic growth. Investors took aim at the
Aussie, often used as a liquid proxy for China plays, after data
showed factory output in Asia's economic powerhouse grew at the
weakest pace in nearly six years in August. Growth in other key
sectors also cooled.
The Aussie fell below 90 U.S. cents for the first time since
March 20 to trade at $0.8996. It has tumbled four cents
in the past week.
"The performance of the Aussie unsurprisingly matches up,
given its exposure to China risks," Morgan Stanley said in a
morning note. "If the People's Bank of China is unable to come
in and provide adequate easing, the Aussie could come under
further pressure."
Part of the Aussie's drop has also been because of a rising
greenback. The U.S. dollar has been rallying in recent weeks as
markets brought forward the risk of an interest rate hike by the
Federal Reserve as data continues to suggest a sturdy U.S.
recovery.
As a result, U.S. Treasury yields have risen and that in
turn has boosted the appeal of the greenback. Just last week,
the benchmark 10-year yield posted its biggest
weekly rise in over a year.
The Fed holds its next policy review on Sept. 16-17.
Sterling remained on the defensive before the Sept. 18
referendum on independence for Scotland, with polls showing both
"Yes" and "No" camps pretty much neck-and-neck. A win for the
"Yes" campaign could end the 307-year-old union with England and
the break-up of the United Kingdom.
The pound was softer at $1.6240 and remained
vulnerable after last week's drop to a 10-month low of $1.6052.
(Additional reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Hugh Lawson)