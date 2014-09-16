* Dollar in holding pattern ahead of two-day Fed meeting
* Aussie off lows as iron ore bounces
(New throughout, changes dateline from previous
SYDNEY/SINGAPORE)
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, Sept 16 Renewed sales of the Australian
dollar were the main move on major currency markets on Tuesday,
with the dollar, euro and yen all steady ahead of potentially
more dramatic events later in the week.
The ZEW indicator of German investor confidence will provide
a brief distraction from this month's dominant concerns in
Europe - Scotland's vote on independence and the prospect of a
clear warning of interest rate rises from the U.S. Federal
Reserve.
The Aussie, generally more resistant since hitting an almost
four-year low in January, has taken a hammering since the start
of September, harried by the stronger U.S. dollar, poor data out
of China and a slump in prices of Australia's iron ore exports.
That all adds to broad concerns about the country's ability
to grow after the end of a mining investment boom and while the
currency recovered briefly overnight, it was quickly back under
pressure just above Monday's six-month low of $0.8984.
"It looks like there was some sort of order to sell (U.S.)
dollars that went through at around 3 a.m. our time. Since then
the Aussie has renewed its course," said Graham Davidson, a spot
currency dealer with National Australia Bank in London.
"In general it seems to be the dollar strength that has
precipitated this move but there are several factors working
against the Aussie."
The Aussie was a third of a percent lower on the day in
early London deals at $0.8996.
The Australian central bank, in minutes from its regular
policy meeting, again cited the relative strength of the
currency as a drag on the economy since it remained "above most
estimates of its fundamental value".
Some bank strategists say fair value for the Aussie is
around $0.85 although the central bank was making its own
comments when the dollar was around $0.93.
ROCK STEADY
Beyond the Aussie move, investors were reluctant to do much
as they waited for fresh guidance on interest rates from the
Federal Reserve on Wednesday.
The dollar index which hit a 14-month peak on Sept. 9
and is on its longest winning streak since 1997, was roughly
unchanged at 84.285.
The euro held steady at $1.2937, hemmed in a
$1.2859-$1.2980 range after a selloff sparked by the European
Central Bank's interest rate cut early this month faded.
Keeping pressure on the ECB, the OECD on Monday urged much
more aggressive stimulus to ward off the risk of deflation in a
subdued euro zone.
In contrast, markets have been positioning for the Fed,
after its Sept. 16-17 meeting, to signal an earlier hike in
rates than investors had previously expected.
That saw the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield post its biggest
rally in over a year last week, bolstering the appeal of the
dollar, particularly against the low-yielding yen.
"We expect the Fed to signal that it is on course to finish
bond-buying next month and to raise rates in Q2 2015," said Kit
Juckes, a strategist with Societe Generale in London.
"But we're painfully aware that's a consensus view and also,
that with tomorrow's core CPI inflation expected to dip to 1.8
percent, there is no inflationary threat for the Fed to fight
right now. No wonder dollar bulls are lacking conviction."
(Editing by Andrew Heavens)