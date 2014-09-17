* BOJ's stance keeps pressure on yen as bill yields turn
negative
* WSJ reports Fed may not sound as hawkish as markets expect
* Sterling inches up ahead of Scotland vote, implied vols
jump
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Sept 17 The dollar neared six-year highs
against the yen on Wednesday as investors awaited fresh clues
from the Federal Reserve on when a first hike in U.S. interest
rates is likely to come.
The Fed's Open Market Committee (FOMC) will conclude its
regular two-day policy meeting later in the session and issue a
policy statement. Policymakers will also release new economic
and interest-rate projections extending through 2017.
The dollar came under pressure late on Tuesday after the
Wall Street Journal said the U.S. central bank may maintain a
pledge to keep near-zero rates in place for a "considerable
time". That would disappoint dollar bulls hoping for a more
hawkish statement.
Markets have been bracing for the Fed to drop its promise to
keep rates near zero for such a period after ending its
bond-buying programme. Fed officials have said they do not
expect to raise rates until 2015, but recently strong U.S. data
has led some of them to acknowledge they may need to act sooner.
The committee may also alter its depiction of the labour
market to suggest further progress towards its goal of full
employment.
"There has been some scaling back of expectations, but we
are still bullish about the dollar going into the FOMC," said
Yujiro Goto, currency strategist at Nomura. "We expect the Fed
to start raising rates from next year onwards and there will be
changes to outlook to growth, inflation, and the dots for
interest rate changes."
The dots refer to a chart expressing Fed's expectations of
future rate moves.
In contrast to the Fed, the Bank of Japan is expected to
maintain its ultra-easy monetary stance and could even take
additional steps, notwithstanding signs that it could be
reaching the limits of its power to reflate the economy.
This month, BoJ bought bills at negative yields, essentially
paying banks for the privilege of lending them cash.
"We do view the dollar as having embarked on a long-term
recovery," said Jane Foley, senior currency analyst at Rabobank.
"We maintain a medium-term target for dollar/yen at 110 yen."
The dollar gained 0.2 percent on the day to 107.355 yen
, moving back towards a six-year peak of 107.39 set last
Friday. The euro slipped to $1.2955 after climbing to a
near two-week high just shy of $1.3000 on Tuesday.
The euro barely reacted to an upwardly revised reading for
inflation as it did little to alter expectations of further
stimulus from the European Central Bank.
Consumer inflation rose 0.1 percent month-on-month in August
for a 0.4 percent year-on-year increase, more than an initial
estimate released late in August of 0.3 percent.
STERLING RISES
The Australian dollar eased, but found support near
$0.9060, helped by media reports that China's central bank is
providing 500 billion yuan ($81.35 billion) of liquidity to the
country's top five banks through standing lending facilities.
Australia's currency is often used as a liquid proxy for
China plays, as the two countries are major trading partners.
Meanwhile, sterling rose 0.2 percent to $1.6305, a
day ahead of the Scottish referendum and staying well above a
10-month low of $1.6051 struck last week.
It has bounced from those lows after most polls showed those
intending to vote to stay in the union were slightly ahead.
Nevertheless, the vote was too close to call, leading to a jump
in overnight implied volatility, a gauge of how sharp currency
swings will be, to 18.6 percent.
It rose after minutes from Bank of England showed two
officials backing a rate hike. Unemployment and wages figures
also came in better than expected, adding to the case for the
BoE to raise interest rates within months.
(Editing by Catherine Evans)