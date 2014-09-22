* Euro, yen rise after 10-weeks of dollar gains
* Australian dollar hits 7-month low against U.S. dollar
(Adds New York open, quotes, changes byline and dateline;
previous LONDON)
By Michael Connor
NEW YORK, Sept 22 The dollar softened on Monday
as other major currencies recovered some ground after 10-weeks
of gains by the dollar index, its longest winning streak since
the greenback's free float in 1973.
An exception was the Australian dollar, stung by concerns
over global growth and suggestions at a meeting of G20 officials
that China might hold off from further stimulus for the economy.
The Aussie fell 0.75 percent to a seven-month low of $0.8857
and one-month volatility - bets on the scale of swings in
the Aussie's value that traders use to hedge growing risk -
jumped to a 6-month high of 8.95 percent.
Australia's currency is often used as a liquid proxy for
China plays, as the two countries are major trading partners.
"The Aussie is really just playing catch-up with dollar
strength," said Douglas Borthwick, managing director at
Chapdelaine Foreign Exchange in New York. "The (U.S.) dollar has
seen a lot of strength, and that's being given back a little bit
today."
The euro, which traded at nearly $1.40 in May, was up
0.06 percent against the dollar at $1.284 after touching a high
of $1.2867.
The Japanese yen was up 0.06 percent against the
dollar at 109.07 yen to the dollar, and the dollar index
stood at 84.744. That a 0.01 percent gain for the day and near
the basket of currencies' year high set last month.
Traders showed no initial response to European Central Bank
President Mario Draghi's appearance in the European parliament,
which followed a lukewarm take-up for the bank's latest scheme
to push more money through the financial system.
If purchasing managers surveys due on Tuesday point to more
weakness in the euro zone economy, it will fuel speculation that
Draghi will be forced to embark on the sort of outright
money-printing to which U.S. policymakers have just called a
halt.
"The dollar is now on a pretty strong footing, although
after last week's action we could be in for a bit of a lull,"
said Derek Halpenny, European Head of Global Market Research at
Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi-UFJ in London.
Other portfolio managers and analysts also see continued
rises by the dollar against major currencies as Federal Reserve
policymakers move closer to winding up ultra-loose monetary
policies.
"For as long as the U.S. is talking about reducing its
balance sheets and raising rates, while the other majors, Japan
and the ECB, are talking about increasing their balance sheets
... you'll see dollar strength going forward," Borthwick said.
(Reporting By Michael Connor in New York; Additional reporting
by Patrick Graham and Anirban Nag in London; Editing by Tom
Brown)