* Dollar index holds below four-year peak set on Monday
* Euro pulls away from 14-month trough
* Aussie slightly firmer as HSBC flash China PMI tops
forecasts
(Updates after French and German PMI surveys)
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Sept 23 The euro pulled away from a
14-month trough against the dollar on Tuesday, getting some
relief from a business survey showing Germany's economy probably
expanded in the third quarter.
The common currency hit a day's high of $1.28645
after the survey was released. It has pulled up from Monday's
14-month low of $1.2816, prompting some traders to suspect it
might correct higher as key support near $1.2800 loomed.
"The euro has moved up a bit, but I would look to sell into
the rise. Clearly the German composite PMI reading was better,
but what is worrying is the slide in the index for manufacturing
towards the contraction territory," said Jeremy Stretch, head of
currency strategy at CIBC World Markets.
The composite PMI, rose to 54.0 from 53.7 in August, moving
further above the 50 mark denoting growth.
The corresponding survey for the euro zone, to which
currency markets showed no clear early reaction, showed business
activity expanding at a slightly weaker pace than expected as
firms cut prices for the 30th month in a row.
European Central Bank Governor Mario Draghi reiterated on
Monday that the bank is ready to use additional unconventional
tools if needed to spur growth in the bloc.
The euro's rise, saw the dollar index shed 0.2 percent. The
index last traded at 84.590, having peaked at 84.861 on
Monday, a high not seen since July 2010. It has posted 10
straight weeks of gains as markets wagered U.S. rates would rise
long before those in Europe or Japan.
DOLLAR PAUSE
The dollar's run even prompted New York Federal Reserve Bank
president William Dudley to caution that the gains could
complicate the Fed's job, potentially hurting U.S. economic
performance and pushing down inflation.
Dudley said on Monday that while the value of the dollar is
not a policy goal of the Fed's, it had to be taken on board as
part of the central bank's economic forecast.
Against the yen, the dollar eased 0.4 percent to 108.45 yen
, down from a six-year high of 109.46 set on Friday.
There was no apparent boost for either the Japanese currency
or its safe-haven peer the Swiss franc to news the United States
and partner nations had carried out the first air strikes
against Islamic State in Syria, opening a new front in the
battle against militants.
The Australian dollar rose after a private survey showed
that activity in China's manufacturing sector unexpectedly
picked up in September.
The HSBC/Markit Flash China Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI)
rose to 50.5 in September from August's final reading of 50.2.
The survey, however, also showed that factory employment slumped
to a 5-1/2 year low.
The Aussie dollar rose 0.3 percent to $0.8900,
pulling away from Monday's seven-month low of $0.8851.
Concerns about slowing Chinese growth and a big drop in the
price of iron ore, Australia's top export earner, have added to
pressure against the Australian dollar, which has slid 4.7
percent this month. Chinese steel and iron ore futures have
fallen to record lows this week.
"It hasn't really been led so much by what's happened
domestically in Australia. I think it's been more about China,
about commodity prices, and about a stronger U.S. dollar," said
Hamish Pepper, currency strategist for Barclays in Singapore,
referring to the Aussie dollar's recent decline.
(additionaly reporting by Masayuki Kitano in SINGAPORE, editing
by John Stonestreet)