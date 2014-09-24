* Yen rises after Abe comments on weak yen impact
* Dollar consolidates after 10-week winning streak
* Australian, NZ dollar biggest gainers
* Euro rides out poor German sentiment reading
(Adds more quotes, updates prices)
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, Sept 24 The yen rose on Wednesday after
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe voiced concern about the
economic impact of its fall to a six-year low, adding to the
sense of a halt this week in the dollar's record-breaking run
since July.
The U.S. currency slipped 0.3 percent on the day to 108.60
yen after the Jiji news service quoted Abe as saying he
would carefully watch the impact of the yen's recent weakness on
Japanese regional economies.
The prime minister's comments follow similar expressions of
concern from two of his ministers after a drop of roughly 7
percent since early August which took the yen to a low of 109.46
yen per dollar last Friday.
Much as that seems broadly part of Abe's plan to refloat the
Japanese economy by spurring inflation, market players said the
speed of the fall may not be so easy for policymakers to digest.
"It seems to us - and I think most people - that it's not
the fact of the move, just the pace of it that Tokyo is
concerned about," said a spot dealer with one large
international bank in London.
"(But) it is not a surprise that we're seeing the yen show
some resistance at the moment, given the slight pullback we've
seen on the dollar in the last few days."
The dollar's heaviest falls came against the New Zealand and
Australian dollars, but there were also more signs of life from
the euro, which fell only briefly in response to a worse than
expected business sentiment report from German think-tank Ifo.
The single currency was unchanged on the day at $1.2847.
"The issue we have been discussing is whether the halt we've
seen this week will develop into a correction and there are
signs, notably on equities markets, that there is scope for it,"
said Ian Stannard, head European FX strategy at Morgan Stanley
in London.
"That could explain why the Aussie and Kiwi have done so
well today, but if it is going to bed in I would watch the low
yielders most closely, particularly the yen."
The dollar has racked up 10 weeks of gains against a basket
of currencies on the back of growing conviction among
investors that the Federal Reserve will begin to tighten
monetary policy with higher interest rates next year.
Both Europe and Japan are still expected to head further in
the opposite direction, prompting a number of major banks to
predict the euro will fall as low as $1.10-1.15 in the next
year, or even to parity.
The dollar was steady at 84.667, near a four-year
high of 84.861 set on Monday.
"A lot of hedge funds were taking profits after the dollar's
recent rise," foreign exchange research firm Global-info Co
director, Kaneo Ogino, said. "But other investors see an
opportunity to buy the dollar on dips."
(Editing by Catherine Evans)