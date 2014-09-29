* Dollar hits new highs against yen, euro, overall FX basket
* Kiwi at lowest in over a year as RBNZ data confirm
intervention
* Hong Kong dollar falters after pro-democracy
demonstrations
* CFTC data show speculators increased dollar bets
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, Sept 29 The dollar traded just off
multi-year highs against the yen, euro and a basket of
currencies on Monday, as a three-month-old rally showed no signs
of dissipating before a week of important economic set pieces.
The week's big release in the United States is non-farm
payrolls on Friday, but a raft of other data comes before that.
They should drive home the message sent by gross domestic
product numbers last week of an increasingly robust recovery.
By contrast, euro zone data showed economic sentiment
deteriorated in September to levels last seen in late 2013,
underlining a divergence in fortunes that has driven the euro
more than 9 percent lower since May.
The biggest mover among developed-world currencies was the
New Zealand dollar. Figures showed the country's central bank
intervened heavily against its currency in August.
That, and weekend protests in Hong Kong, added to the sense
of a more turbulent period ahead for markets as the U.S. Federal
Reserve brings an end to a programme of bond-buying that has
pumped trillions of dollars into the global economy.
"I do wonder if there's a bit of risk aversion sliding into
the dollar rally now," said Adam Myers, European head of FX
strategy with Credit Agricole in London.
"If we do see a bit of a back-up in performance in emerging
markets, then we may see people moving towards buying dollars as
a safe haven on top of the strength we have seen."
The kiwi was some 1.3 percent lower at $0.7768. The
yen was another quarter point lower at 109.55, just off a new
six-year high for the dollar of 109.75 yen.
Asian market attention turned to Hong Kong, where democracy
protesters defied volleys of tear gas and police baton charges
in the financial centre.
Hong Kong's de facto central bank said the Hong Kong dollar
was stable after falling to a six-month low. Pegged to the U.S.
dollar, it was last down about 0.1 percent at 7.7649.
INFLATION
Data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission on
Friday showed speculators increased their bullish bets on the
U.S. dollar in the week ending Sept. 23. The value of the
dollar's net long position rose to $35.81 billion from $31.42
billion the previous week.
"There is definitely the feeling that the dollar is moving
towards overbought territory," Myers said. "If we get a weak
payrolls number at the end of the week, we may well see a decent
correction next week."
Economists expect the payrolls report will show U.S.
employers hired 219,000 people in September, a rebound from
August's rise of only 142,000.
The essence of the dollar's rise since July has been the
divergence of the U.S. economy's direction from those of Europe
and Japan. The Fed is beginning to rein in years of loose
monetary policy; the Bank of Japan and the European Central Bank
are under pressure to do more for growth.
One question is whether the Fed will be as happy tightening
interest rates next year if the dollar continues to gain so
quickly. Some banks predict a fall for the euro to parity or
close to parity with the dollar over the next couple of years,
"I don't think it's too strong to call what we have now
currency wars," said Simon Derrick, head of currency research at
Bank of New York Mellon in London.
"The U.S. was very effective after 2008 in talking down the
dollar and (ECB chief) Mario Draghi has done exactly that in the
past few months. The question is will the Fed be happy about it
if the euro keeps falling."
