* Dollar stays bullish after euro slides overnight
* Dollar/yen pokes above 110 threshold, first since 2008
* Investors position for good U.S. data
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Oct 1 The dollar rose above 110 yen for
the first time in six years and held near a two-year peak
against the euro on Wednesday, as investors added to bets that
U.S. data will drive the Federal Reserve to tighten policy.
Commodity currencies such as the Australian and New
Zealand dollars suffered as oil and copper prices
remained under pressure, with the Aussie hit particularly hard
by weaker-than-expected retail sales data.
The dollar was up 0.2 percent at 109.90, having risen
past 110 yen during Asian trade. It eased from a high of 110.09
yen on profit taking, but most traders said the outlook for the
dollar remained bullish.
"The yen remains under pressure," said Esther Reichelt,
currency strategist at Commerzbank. "Good U.S. data might lead
to a serious test of the technically important resistance at
110.67 yen, which was the August 2008 high."
Better-than-expected U.S. data, especially labour market
numbers and manufacturing activity, could fan prospects of an
early rate hike by the Fed.
"Friday's non-farm payrolls will be key, as it could raise
rate hike expectations another notch," said Shinichiro Kadota,
chief Japan FX strategist at Barclays Bank in Tokyo.
The market barely reacted to a comment by a Japanese
government spokesman who said the weak yen needed to be
monitored, but traders remained on guard in case authorities'
warnings becomes louder.
The dollar also rose against the euro, given fresh evidence
of a slowdown in euro zone inflation. That fed expectations of a
divergence between monetary policies in Europe and the United
States, with the Fed expected to tighten at some point.
Many believe the U.S. economy is on a recovery path that
will allow the Fed to raise interest rates well before the
European Central Bank and Bank of Japan.
The euro languished near a fresh two-year trough, having
come under pressure after data showed euro zone annual inflation
cooled to 0.3 percent in September from 0.4 percent,
intensifying the case for the ECB to offer more stimulus.
The common currency fell as far as $1.2571 on Tuesday
and was last trading at $1.2595, down 0.3 percent. The euro lost
nearly 4 percent in September -- its biggest decline in over two
years -- and the latest manufacturing activity reports from
Spain and Italy did little to offer the euro any support.
Analysts said the soft inflation data from the euro zone
would keep pressure on the European Central Bank to address the
risk of deflation. The ECB meets on Thursday to discuss monetary
policy.
"Indeed, with euro zone inflation hitting a cycle low and
the core reading at 0.7 percent, the risks of entering deflation
in the euro zone are building. Inflation expectations in Europe
have collapsed to levels previously seen in 2010 when
euro/dollar was trading around $1.20," Morgan Stanley said in a
note.
"The breach of the $1.26 level will certainly bring the 1.20
lows, last seen in 2012, back into focus."
(Additional reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro in Tokyo; Editing by
Alison Williams)