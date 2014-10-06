* Dollar index on record 12 straight weeks of gains
* Spec longs in dollar highest since June 2013 -CFTC data
* Euro hits 2-month high versus Swiss franc
* Aussie edges away from 4-year low before RBA policy review
(Updates market action, changes dateline, previous LONDON)
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Oct 6 The dollar's rally took a
breather on Monday on profit-taking that emerged after Friday's
solid U.S. jobs report reinforced the view the Federal Reserve
would raise interest rates in mid-2015.
The greenback's 12 straight weeks of gains since early July
are the longest in over 40 years. Analysts reckoned the dollar's
winning streak would resume as the U.S. economy will likely grow
faster than Europe and Japan in the foreseeable future as China
shows signs of slowing.
"We are having a bit of profit-taking. We've had a huge
(rally) with the dollar, especially against the euro," said
Joseph Trevisani, chief market strategist at Worldwide Markets
in Woodcliff, New Jersey.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against six
major currencies, was last down 0.4 percent on the day at 86.343
after rising to a four-year high of 86.746 on Friday. It
is heading for its best annual gain in nine years, adding about
8 percent so far in 2014.
Against the yen, the greenback was down 0.44 percent on the
day at 109.285 yen on the EBS trading platform. The
dollar had hit a six-year peak of 110.09 yen last Thursday.
The euro gained 0.3 percent at $1.25590, holding
above a two-year low of $1.25005 hit on Friday.
The single currency hit a near two-month high against the
Swiss franc, and last traded up nearly 0.2 percent at 1.2124
francs
The euro rose as traders brushed off a disappointing report
on German industrial orders, which fell 5.7 percent in August
for its biggest monthly drop since 2009.
While investors are increasingly convinced the Fed will
raise rates next year, most believe the European Central Bank
will loosen policy further as part of efforts to rescue a
moribund euro zone economy, arguing for a weaker euro.
"It does look like a perfect storm for the euro against the
dollar at the moment," said Peter Kinsella, a Commerzbank
strategist in London. "The dollar is the only show in town."
Speculators increased their bullish bets on the dollar in
the latest week to their largest since June 2013, with the value
of the dollar's net long position rising to $37.36 billion in
the week ended Sept. 30, from $35.81 billion the previous week.
This was the seventh straight week net longs in the dollar
have totaled at least $30 billion, according to data from the
Commodity Futures Trading Commission.
Among other major currencies, the Australian dollar climbed
0.55 percent to $0.8723 compared to a more than 4-year
low of $0.8642 hit on Friday. Investors will be watching a
Reserve Bank of Australia review on Tuesday for efforts to talk
its currency even lower.
(Additional reporting by Patrick Graham in London; Lisa
Twaronite in Tokyo; Editing by John Stonestreet and Meredith
Mazzilli)