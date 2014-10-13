* Yen hits 1-month high vs dollar
* Euro higher against dollar after Fed warnings on growth
* Euro sidesteps ratings downgrades, Nowotny's comments
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Oct 13 The dollar fell on Monday,
dropping to a one-month low against the yen, as investors turned
cautious about the global economy and more uncertain about the
timing of the Federal Reserve's first interest rate hike.
German Bunds moved higher, accentuating flows towards safer
currencies like the yen and the Swiss franc after rating
agency S&P on Friday downgraded Finland and cut its outlook on
France.
With market holidays in Tokyo and for U.S. bonds sapping
liquidity, the dollar dipped after Federal Reserve officials
warned at the weekend that if the global recovery stumbled, it
could delay an increase in U.S. interest rates.
The dollar was down 0.3 percent to 107.38 yen, after
falling as low as 107.06 yen, its weakest level in about a month
and well off a six-year high of 110.09 yen on Oct. 1.
"We look for further yen upside against the dollar in coming
weeks, as U.S. (interest) rates are likely to adjust near-term
lower," said Petr Krpata, currency strategist at ING. "For
dollar/yen, 107 yen could be tested again today."
The euro rose 0.4 percent against the dollar and was
slightly higher against the yen at 136.15 yen, having dropped to
135.56 yen, its lowest since last November.
European Central Bank council member Ewald Nowotny said the
euro was very likely to keep weakening against major currencies,
but there very little impact from his comments.
"Even if the ECB wanted to weaken the euro for a good
reason, this leaves the question: how does it obtain that?",
said Ulrich Leuschtmann, currency strategist at Commerzbank.
"QE (quantitative easing) would be the safest bet. As the
ECB has been fuelling speculation about such a programme until
recently there is a risk that anything less than QE is more
likely to support the euro. And Nowotny dampened QE
expectations."
JITTERY MARKET
The dollar has struggled to gain traction, with investors
trimming favourable bets last week after dovish-leaning minutes
of the U.S. Federal Reserve's September meeting prompted the
market to push back the expected timing of a Fed rate hike.
The dollar index was down 0.5 percent at 85.511, well
below the four-year high of 86.746 struck earlier this month. It
has a good correlation with U.S. Treasury yields
which have eased in the past week.
U.S. Treasuries have also risen due to safe-haven flows amid
growing worries about a global slowdown. Reflecting the jittery
market mood, Wall Street's fear gauge, the CBOE Volatility Index
, touched a near two-year high of 22.06 on Friday.
Big swings in stock markets often spill over to the currency
market and make yen-funded or euro-funded carry trades
appear risky.
Investors often sell the low-yielding yen in carry trades to
fund investment in higher-yielding currencies and assets. The
yen gets a boost if worries about global growth leads to a
worsening of sentiment and triggers an unwinding of such bets.
Earlier on Monday, the yen scaled a six-month high against
the growth-linked, higher-yielding Australian dollar,
before easing.
The Aussie recovered both against the dollar and the yen
after data showed that both Chinese exports
and imports exceeded market expectations in September. The
Aussie dollar is sensitive to data out of China, the biggest
buyer of Australian commodity exports.
(Additional reporting by Masayuki Kitano, editing by John
Stonestreet/Ruth Pitchford)