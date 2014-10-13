* Dollar close to one-month low versus yen
* Euro higher against dollar after Fed warnings on growth
(Updates prices; adds comments; changes byline; changes
dateline from LONDON)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Oct 13 The U.S. dollar fell against a
basket of major currencies on Monday on persisting concerns
about global economic growth and worries that the Federal
Reserve may delay its first interest rate hike.
Concerns over the health of overseas economies continued in
the wake of last week's weak German economic data and the
International Monetary Fund's cut to its global growth forecast.
Meanwhile, Fed officials said on Saturday that a slowdown in the
global economy could hamper a tightening of U.S. monetary
policy.
"If the U.S. is not going to raise rates as aggressively as
the market anticipated ... you can make the case for being short
dollars," said Richard Scalone, co-head of foreign exchange at
TJM Brokerage in Chicago. He said Germany's signs of weakness
remained "a big concern" on Monday.
Fed Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer said at a Saturday event
sponsored by the IMF that the global outlook might hamper the
effort to normalize U.S. monetary policy after years of
extraordinary stimulus.
In addition, Fed Governor Daniel Tarullo said at a
conference that he was worried about global growth, while
Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said a strengthening of the
dollar and weak growth abroad could mean less justification for
the Fed to raise rates.
Analysts said the yen, which tends to gain on jitters over
global growth, benefited from the dollar's weakness. They said,
however, that they viewed the dollar's drop as a potential
buying opportunity.
"I think you should sell the euro based on a very poor
European outlook primarily," said David Gilmore, partner at
Foreign Exchange Analytics in Essex, Connecticut. He said he saw
the dollar's weakness as a buying opportunity.
Market holidays in Tokyo and in the U.S. bond market also
sapped liquidity, making the dollar's fall more dramatic.
The euro was last up 0.49 percent against the U.S.
dollar at $1.2689, just below a session high of $1.2699. The
dollar was last down 0.37 percent against the yen at
107.23 yen after hitting 107.07 yen, its lowest level in nearly
a month, earlier in the session.
The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of six major currencies, was last down 0.48
percent at 85.496. The dollar was last down 0.62 percent against
the Swiss franc at 0.9516 franc.
On Wall Street, U.S. stocks were lower, with the benchmark
S&P 500 stock index last down 0.34 percent.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Additional reporting by Anirban Nag
in London; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)