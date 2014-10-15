(Adds details, fresh quote)
* Canadian dollar plumbs five-year lows
* Norwegian crown falls to four-year low vs dollar
* China inflation slows to near-five-year low
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Oct 15 The Canadian dollar fell to a
five-year low and Norway's crown slid to a four-year trough
against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday as investors fled the
currencies of economies that are grappling with a drop in energy
prices.
The Norwegian crown, which tends to have a good correlation
to crude oil prices, also fell to a two-month low against the
euro.
The euro slipped against the dollar, and with euro zone
inflation expectations falling rapidly, traders said the single
currency was likely to stay under pressure.
Euro zone inflation expectations, as measured by the
five-year, five-year break-even forward, were
below 1.80 percent. This is likely to cement the view that the
European Central Bank may have to resort to quantitative easing
sooner rather than later.
Adding to the gloom, China's inflation rate slowed more than
expected in September, dropping to a near five-year low. The
drop heightened concern that global growth is cooling, putting
more pressure on governments to take bolder measures to shore up
their economies.
The Canadian dollar's drop to a five-year low stood out in
the European session. The U.S. dollar climbed to C$1.1375
, up 0.6 percent and its highest level since mid-July
2009. Traders said the renewed weakness in the Canadian dollar
has been triggered by the weakening crude oil market, where
prices have fallen below $85 a barrel.
"The more oil prices fall, the more dollar/CAD will rise,"
said Jeremy Stretch, head of currency strategy, CIBC World
Markets, a Canadian bank. "We could see dollar rise to C$1.1420
if U.S. data doesn't disappoint."
The drop in oil prices also hurt the Norwegian crown.
Against the euro, it fell to its lowest in two months at 8.4210
crowns while the dollar rose to 6.6492 crowns
, its highest since mid-2010.
LACK OF INFLATION
The lack of inflationary pressure across many developed
economies, helped in part by a 26 percent slide in oil prices
since June, has knocked government bond yields lower.
Investors have pushed back expectations of a rate hike in
the U.S., where rates futures suggest traders are not fully
pricing in a Fed rate increase until January 2016.
Rate-hike expectations have also been pushed back in the UK,
where a report on Tuesday showed British inflation hit a
five-year low in September. Earlier this week,
markets were pricing in a chance for a rate hike in the spring
of 2015, but that has now been pushed back well into the summer.
Analysts said that while the Fed and the BoE may delay rate
hikes, a sustained drop in inflation could prod the Bank of
Japan and the European Central Bank to ease already ultra-loose
monetary policy further to ward off deflation.
"It will exacerbate concern over low inflation, particularly
where it is already well below central bank targets, which is
most acute in Europe and in Japan, keeping pressure on domestic
central banks to ease monetary policy further," said Lee
Hardman, a currency analyst at Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi.
The euro slipped to $1.2640, staying away from a
nearly one-week high of $1.2770 on Tuesday.
The dollar also gained on the yen, with the greenback up
0.15 percent at 107.21 yen. Investors were looking to
U.S. retail sales data, the Empire manufacturing index and
producer price data later in the day for more cues.
(Editing by Hugh Lawson, Larry King)