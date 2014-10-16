* Euro falls to 11-month low vs yen on debt worries

* Aussie, Kiwi, Canadian dollars take a beating

* Norwegian crown sinks 2 pct, hurt by falling oil

* Search for safe havens supports dollar, yen (Adds sharp moves for crown, Aussie)

By Patrick Graham

LONDON, Oct 16 The euro fell along with dramatic losses for higher-yielding currencies like the Norwegian crown and Australian dollar on Thursday as a sell-off of Spanish and Italian debt added to a growing sense of panic in financial markets.

Another day of turmoil on European stocks was spurred by a spread of concerns from Greece to other debt-laden southern European nations, with Spain struggling to place all of a planned sale of bonds. U.S. stock futures also indicated a weak opening for Wall Street.

Currency investors' chief response was to head for the traditional security of the dollar and yen and the Aussie and Norwegian crown both fell by more than 1.5 percent against the U.S. currency.

"It was a bit of a surprise yesterday given the action on stocks that the Aussie and the other carry currencies held up so well," said Chris Turner, head of FX strategy with ING in London.

"Today we're seeing a more conventional reaction to the negative risk environment so all these higher-yielding currencies are suffering."

Dealers said Japanese investors pulling money out of the euro zone drove the euro to an 11-month low against the yen. The single currency also fell more than half a percent against the dollar to $1.2720.

One-month euro/dollar implied volatility jumped to its highest since September 2013, indicating more sharp swings were in store.

The dollar neared a five-year high of C$1.1385 hit against the Canadian dollar on Wednesday and was 1.1 percent higher against the New Zealand dollar.

U.S. SIGNS

The initial trigger for this week's turmoil was a pull back in expectations for U.S. interest rate rises next year, driving two-year treasury yields to their lowest in more than a year and spurring a collapse in the dollar on Wednesday.

But most banks remain upbeat about the U.S. currency, judging its gains since July are finally the start of a longer-term shift in global exchange rates and allocation of investment.

"The overall flows should still be in favour of the dollar," said Ian Stannard, a strategist with Morgan Stanley in London.

"We will get these shifts in the cyclical economic outlook, like the adjustment in rate expectations we have seen this week, but I think the trend (higher) in the dollar is becoming asset-led and is more structural."

A number of major banks have forecast the dollar to gain another 20 percent or more against the euro over the next two years, driven by the divergence of economic fortunes, and as a result interest rates, on either side of the Atlantic.

But Federal Reserve policymakers have voiced some concern about its gains and with doubts growing about the broader economic outlook, any further dollar rise may prompt the Fed to hold off raising rates long into next year.

A sell-off of U.S. stocks, futures pointed to a more than 1 percent fall at opening, may not help the greenback.

"There are those out there buying the dollar on dips, but it is difficult for them to commit themselves unless U.S. equities first recover and stop the decline in Treasury yields," said Junichi Ishikawa, a market strategist at IG Securities.

"There was a fair number of long positions on the dollar that had built up and the recent volatility has provided a good opportunity for fast money accounts to clear out their positions before their books close in November," he said. (Additional reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro in Tokyo, Anirban Nag and Jemima Kelly in London; Editing by Janet Lawrence)