By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Oct 16 The U.S. dollar recovered
against a basket of major currencies on Thursday on the view
that Wednesday's selloff was overdone given the relative
strength of the U.S. economy and the Federal Reserve's
commitment to tightening U.S. monetary policy.
A disappointing auction of Spanish debt and data showing
deflation hit five peripheral euro zone countries in September
underscored the relative health of the U.S. economy and the
divergence between the Fed's path toward hiking interest rates
and the European Central Bank's potential to further loosen
monetary policy.
"The market is unwinding some of the moves that we saw
yesterday as we come to the conclusion that, even if a Fed
liftoff comes a bit later, that still means the U.S. dollar
continues to have an advantage relative to most measures,"
said Martin Schwerdtfeger, currency strategist at TD Securities
in Toronto.
The dollar gained traction after hitting a three-week low
against the euro and the Swiss franc Wednesday and a more than
one-month low against the safe-haven yen.
Analysts said the dollar had upside against the euro since
the latest inflation data in the euro zone bolstered the view
that the ECB could boost stimulus measures.
While consumer inflation at 0.3 percent was unchanged from
Eurostat's Sept. 30 estimate and met market expectations,
Greece, Italy, Slovakia, Slovenia and Spain showed deflation in
September on persistently depressed household demand.
U.S. Labor Department data showing the number of Americans
filing new claims for jobless benefits fell to a 14-year low
last week, meanwhile, drove home the view that the outlook for
the United States remained positive compared to Europe.
"I still remain pretty confident that the U.S. economy will
hold up," said Win Thin, head of emerging markets currency
strategy with Brown Brothers Harriman in New York.
Analysts said the dollar's rebound was limited as traders
awaited comments from Fed officials Thursday. Philadelphia Fed
President Charles Plosser said the market selloff was not yet
significant enough to throw off the U.S. economy or to garner a
response from the Federal Reserve.
The euro was last down 0.72 percent against the
dollar at $1.2745 after hitting a high of $1.2885 Wednesday. The
euro hit an 11-month low against the yen of 134.16 yen.
The dollar was last up 0.06 percent against the yen
at 105.96 yen after hitting a low of 105.21 Wednesday.
The dollar was last up 0.68 percent against the Swiss franc
at 0.9463 franc after hitting a three-week low of 0.9361
on Wednesday. The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of six major currencies, was last down 0.07
percent at 85.085.
U.S. stocks fell again, with the S&P 500 stock index
last down 0.61 percent, while Treasuries yields rose.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by James Dalgleish)