* Risk appetite wanes in European trading
* Yen steadies vs dollar after earlier losses
* Euro up despite weak German data
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, Oct 20 The yen recovered some ground
against the dollar on Monday as worries about global growth
persisted, making investors wary of riskier assets.
Germany's central bank said on Monday that the German
economy - the largest in the euro zone - risks coming
dangerously close to recession, forecasting little or no
economic growth in the second half of the year.
The European Central Bank, meanwhile, said it had started
buying covered bonds, opening a new front in its battle to
revive the euro zone economy and keep deflation at bay.
As investors turned cautious, the yen, seen as a safe place
to park money in times of economic or political turmoil,
recovered and was trading flat against the dollar at 106.84 yen,
after weakening in Asian trade.
The Bundesbank's gloomy assessment raises the prospect that
the German economy could stay weak, compounding the problems of
the 18-country currency bloc, where the economy is already
slowing to a virtual halt.
German data showed producer prices declining for the 14th
consecutive month, highlighting the disinflationary pressures
concerning investors and policymakers alike.
The euro held up, and was 0.1 percent firmer at $1.2773
, but European stocks fell, trimming lofty gains made in
the previous session, and Wall Street futures also
indicated a lower start.
"The European trading session has opened in the red. Some of
the positive momentum that had been building in the Asian
session has given way," said Lee Hardman, a currency economist
at Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi-UFJ in London.
"That shows the market is still trying to digest ... those
big moves that we saw last week. It's going to take some time
for the markets to settle down again."
The yen had weakened in Asian trade, with the dollar hitting
a day's high of 107.39 yen, as risk appetite had improved
and on reports that Japan's $1.2 trillion Government Pension
Investment Fund (GPIF) will boost its foreign stock holdings,
which spurred demand for foreign currencies.
In European trade the dollar index, which measures the
greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was flat at
85.140 after dropping to a three-week trough of 84.472
last week.
The dollar had hit a six-year high at the start of this
month above 110 yen - a level at which nearly half of Japanese
firms think the government should start defending the currency,
according to a Reuters poll - but has fallen back as growth
worries prompted flows into safe-haven assets.
Ian Stannard, head of European currency strategy at Morgan
Stanley in London, said the dollar was unlikely to resume its
recent rally this week, but that over the medium term, it would
continue on an upwards trajectory.
Data later this week could have a bearing on global risk
sentiment, including U.S. inflation on Wednesday and euro zone
and German PMI indexes on Thursday.
(Additional reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro in Tokyo; Editing by
Andrew Heavens and Susan Fenton)