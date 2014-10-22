* Euro extends losses on banking sector worries
* BoE minutes pushes sterling lower
* U.S. CPI in focus as Fed policy outlook in doubt
By Jemima Kelly and Patrick Graham
LONDON, Oct 22 Sterling and the euro suffered in
another choppy day on currency markets on Wednesday, the single
currency trading briefly below $1.27 for the first time in a
week after a news report that raised concerns over European
banks.
The major currency pairs have struggled for direction since
a sell-off last week that halted a three-month old rally in the
dollar, but two days of negative newsflow have added to broader
concerns about growth that should push the euro lower.
Spanish news agency EFE, citing unnamed financial sources,
said 11 euro zone banks were set to fail this weekend's
long-awaited stress tests. That followed a
Reuters report on Tuesday that the European Central Bank was
looking at buying corporate bonds to add to the flow of extra
euros coursing through the economy.
The euro sank almost half a percent in morning trade
before recovering to stand a touch lower on the day at $1.2706.
"We're still in a very messy place at the moment," said a
dealer with one London bank.
"On the one hand you have all these predictions that the
euro should continue to fall, on the other a lack of conviction
that the Fed is going to push ahead with the tightening which
should drive the dollar higher."
The story on sterling was much clearer, minutes from the
Bank of England's latest meeting driving it down around half a
percent in morning trade.
While two members voted to raise interest rates, most of the
Monetary Policy Committee's nine members saw "few signs" of
inflation pressures building, indicating that the drive toward
tighter monetary policy was losing some steam.
The pound, already hammered by suspicions that the lack of
wage growth and inflation will keep UK rates on hold long into
next year, traded a third of a percent lower at $1.6065 and
79.14 pence per euro respectively.
"Calls for a rate hike early next year are diminishing, and
if things continue as they are it might not be long before we
see the first hike priced in for early 2016 instead," said Alex
Edwards, head of the corporate desk at UKForex.
BONDS
The European Central Bank, which will publish the test
outcomes for 130 banks on Sunday, warned after the EFE report
that final results had not yet been sent to the lenders
involved, and it could not comment on individual institutions.
Any inferences drawn would be "highly speculative", it said.
But the report just adds to a longer list of concerns about
how Europe can get back to the sort of growth it needs to sort
out still growing problems with government debt and avoid
sinking into a debilitating cycle of deflation.
Several sources told Reuters on Tuesday the ECB was
considering buying corporate bonds on the secondary market in an
effort to boost the flailing euro zone economy, and could begin
buying the bonds early next year.
Fresh ECB easing could restore the interest rate gap between
Europe and the United States, helping to underpin the dollar.
"For all the slight doubts around the edges of the FOMC (the
U.S. Federal Reserve's rate-setting committee) policy bias,
people still recognize that the U.S. economy is some years ahead
of the ECB, and that on a multi-quarter basis that would suggest
that euro/dollar goes lower," said Paul Robson, a strategist
with RBS in London.
While some Fed officials earlier this month flagged a
possible global slowdown as a risk to interest rate rises, solid
earnings from U.S. tech firms, upbeat U.S. housing data and less
worrisome economic figures from China on Tuesday all helped to
ease that concern.
Improved risk appetite reduced the need for speculators to
hold on to the low-yielding yen, which is often used as a
safe-haven currency.
The dollar traded at 106.94 yen, flat on the day.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against
a basket of major currencies, was up less than 0.1 percent at
85.430.
(Additional reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by Mark Heinrich)