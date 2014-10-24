(Updates, adds fresh details)
* European bank stress test results awaited
* Sterling rises after Q3 UK GDP data
* Yen firm on safety bids after NY doctor tests positive for
virus
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Oct 24 The euro slipped against the yen
on Friday, with investors cautious ahead of the results on
Sunday of stress tests on euro zone banks, with the single
currency also lagging the pound after robust third-quarter UK
growth data.
Sterling gained after figures showed the British
economy growing in line with forecasts and at a healthy pace,
providing relief for those worried that weakness overseas,
especially in the euro zone, could drag more on activity.
The euro was down 0.1 percent at 78.85 pence and
shed 0.1 percent against the yen to trade at 136.84.
Against the dollar, the euro was steady at $1.2650,
having hit a two-week low of $1.2614 on Thursday.
The euro zone's 130 biggest banks received the European
Central Bank's final verdict on their finances on Thursday after
a review aimed at drawing a line under persistent doubts about
the health of the region's banking sector. They will not be made
public until 1100 GMT on Sunday.
Generally investors are expecting few failures and
surprises, especially amongst household names, but going into
the weekend, most preferred to be cautious about the
euro.
"Evidence that a significant number of banks -- say more
than 15 percent of total, among them large European lenders --
failed, and the capital shortfall is substantially above
consensus of 25 billion euros, could fuel concerns about future
credit growth and the economic outlook, weighing on the euro,"
said Valentin Marinov, currency strategist at Citi.
"If only a handful of smaller banks fail and the capital
shortfall does not exceed market estimates, this may help euro
stabilise. The longer-term risks for euro could remain on the
downside, however."
YEN FIRM
The yen was helped by safe-haven bids after news that a
doctor had tested positive for the Ebola virus in New York City
after returning from West Africa.
The first confirmed case in the city worried investors
because of the possible repercussions in the global financial
centre, although some said the market focus could soon shift.
"The volatile move was a good chance for some to buy the
dollar on dips," said Kaneo Ogino, director at Global-info Co in
Tokyo, a foreign exchange research firm.
"I think, next week the market will be more event-driven,
with the FOMC and the Bank of Japan, so the downside should be
limited," he said, adding that dollar support at 107 yen was
likely to hold for now.
The greenback was about 0.1 percent lower at 108.15 yen
after earlier dropping as low as 107.86 yen.
The U.S. Federal Reserve will meet next Tuesday and
Wednesday, and the consensus view is that it will wrap up asset
purchases under its third round of quantitative easing.
The Bank of Japan appears set to resist pressure for more
stimulus measures, or to accept its inflation target is
unrealistically high, at its next policy meeting on Oct. 31,
people familiar with its deliberations have told Reuters.
The yen had faced overnight pressure after a Wall Street
Journal report sparked talk of more easing. The article, citing
people familiar with the Japanese central bank's thinking, said
the BOJ saw "a much bigger possibility of inflation slipping
below 1 percent" due to falling oil prices.
Sterling rose against the dollar to $1.6040, after
the GDP data showed Britain's economy grew by 0.7 percent in the
third quarter, down from 0.9 percent the quarter before, but in
line with economists' expectations.
Money markets continue to price in a first interest rate
rise by the Bank of England around the middle of next year,
potentially the first post-crisis hike by any big central bank.
