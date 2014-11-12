* Sterling drops after BoE inflation report
* Japan's Suga: up to PM Abe to decide on election
* Sankei sees December poll, delay in sales tax hike
(Recasts, adds fresh quote)
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Nov 12 Sterling fell towards recent
14-month lows against the dollar as investors pushed back rate
hike expectations to the fourth quarter of 2015 after the Bank
of England's Inflation Report on Wednesday.
The BoE said inflation was likely to fall below 1 percent
and monetary tightening would happen at a slower pace. Governor
Mark Carney said it was appropriate that markets expected
somewhat easier monetary conditions than they did three months
ago and highlighted economic risks from a struggling euro zone.
Sterling hit a low of $1.5812, not far from
Friday's 14-month low of $1.5791. It also fell to a two-week low
of 78.79 pence per euro.
"Sterling is being sold off particularly against the euro
and much more aggressively than the rates (bond) market
implies," said Chris Turner, head of currency strategy at Citi.
Short sterling futures for June and September of next year
<0#FSS:> rose around 8-10 basis points, implying rate rise
expectations were moving from the third to the fourth quarter.
The BoE also said that markets implied the first rate hike in
October 2015.
The yen pulled back from a seven-year low against the
dollar, after comments from a Japanese government official
cooled speculation that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will call a
December election.
The dollar, which had popped above 116 yen earlier in Asia,
was down 0.4 percent at 115.35. It had risen to 116.11
yen on Tuesday -- a high not seen since October 2007.
The yen has come under pressure on growing expectations that
Abe will postpone a sales tax hike and call an election next
month. If he wins, a second round of reflationary policies may
follow.
"A snap election is likely to generate greater support for
Abe and his policies and keep the bias for yen weakness," said
Jeremy Stretch, head of currency strategy at CIBC World Markets.
A comment by Japanese government spokesman Yoshihide Suga
that it is up to Abe to decide whether to call an election
dampened speculation about a snap poll and helped pull the yen
off its lows, but dollar losses were expected to be limited.
"There were concerns towards a political vacuum forming and
Suga's comments prompted traders to buy back the yen," said
Takako Masai, head of markets research department at Shinsei
Bank in Tokyo.
Newspaper Sankei, citing unnamed government and coalition
officials, said Abe would delay a planned second sales tax
increase by a year and a half and take the issue to voters.
(Additional reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by
Catherine Evans/Ruth Pitchford)