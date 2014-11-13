* Yen sags as Nikkei rises on renewed election speculation
* RBA's Kent: intervention to weaken Aussie remains an
option
* Swiss franc hits two-year highs, eyes on SNB cap
(Updates with Fed's Dudley, details)
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Nov 13 The dollar rose towards a recent
seven-year high against the yen on Thursday, driven by renewed
speculation that Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will call a
snap election in December.
The dollar's rise, though, slowed in the European
session after New York Federal Reserve President William Dudley
said any premature tightening in monetary policy could hurt
economic recovery.
The dollar was up 0.2 percent at 115.65 yen, not far
from the seven-year high of 116.11 yen struck on Tuesday. The
euro too rose 0.4 percent to 144.15 yen while the
high-yielding New Zealand dollar hit a seven-year high against
the yen as the Japanese currency continued to cede
ground.
An election is seen returning Abe to power with a bigger
mandate, which analysts believe would allow him to implement a
second round of reflationary policies and possibly delay a
planned sales tax hike. That has spurred a rally in Japanese
stocks and weighed on the yen.
"Dollar/yen is headed higher and all those who missed the
bus at lower levels will use the political developments to build
long dollar positions," said Geoff Yu, strategist at UBS.
A senior figure in Abe's ruling party told reporters it
appeared the premier had decided to call an election. Abe is
expected to make his decision depending on the strength of
economic indicators, with third-quarter gross domestic product
data due on Monday.
The market was also awaiting U.S. jobless claims data on
Thursday and retail sales on Friday. Those numbers may reinforce
perceptions that the U.S. economy is doing better than Europe or
Japan, helping to push the dollar higher against the euro
and the yen.
The Australian dollar fell after an official at the Reserve
Bank of Australia (RBA) said it had not ruled out intervening to
sell the currency, which it views as overvalued. The Aussie
recovered later to trade at $0.8745, but traders were
cautious.
"If the general dollar strength does not ensure that the
Australian dollar is capped then the RBA will no doubt do so,"
said Thu Lan Nguyen, a currency strategist at Commerzbank.
The Swiss franc also remained on intervention watch.
The franc has hit two-year highs against the euro
this week as traders positioned for a Nov. 30 referendum on
whether the central bank should be required to hold at least 20
percent of its assets in gold, although polls show voters are
likely to vote against the proposal.
The Swiss National Bank has said that a 'Yes' vote would
limit the central bank's ability to maintain a stable currency.
The franc hit a new two-year high of 1.20175 francs per euro
on Thursday, not far from the cap of 1.20 francs that the SNB
imposed more than three years ago.
Vice Chairman Jean-Pierre Danthine said on Thursday that the
cap would be in place for the foreseeable future.
(Editing by John Stonestreet and Susan Fenton)