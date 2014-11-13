* Yen sags as Nikkei rises
* Dollar index off
* Sterling stung by soft UK housing data
By Michael Connor
NEW YORK, Nov 13 The dollar on Thursday traded
near a seven-year high against the yen on stepped-up speculation
that Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will call a snap
election in December.
The greenback also posted gains against Britain's pound,
which plumbed 14-month lows against the U.S. currency, but was
mixed against other major currencies.
The U.S dollar index basket of currencies was off 0.1
percent after New York Federal Reserve President William Dudley
said any premature tightening in America's monetary policy could
hurt the economic recovery.
"The market seems content to sit in the range here and bide
time on the dollar," said Shaun Osborne, chief foreign exchange
strategist at TD Securities in Toronto. "We think the dollar in
the long run goes up."
The dollar was up 0.1 percent at 115.61 yen, not far
from the seven-year high of 116.11 yen struck on Tuesday. It
briefly touched a low of 115.32 yen after government data showed
that more Americans last week filed for jobless benefits than
expected but still near a 14-year low.
An election in Japan is seen returning Abe to power with a
bigger mandate, which analysts believe would allow him to
implement a second round of reflationary policies and possibly
delay a planned sales tax hike. That has spurred a rally in
Japanese stocks and weighed on the yen.
"Dollar/yen is headed higher, and all those who missed the
bus at lower levels will use the political developments to build
long dollar positions," said UBS strategist Geoff Yu.
A senior figure in Abe's ruling party told reporters it
appeared the premier had decided to call an election. Abe is
expected to make his decision depending on the strength of
economic indicators, with third-quarter gross domestic product
data due on Monday.
Britain's sterling dipped to a 14-month low against the
dollar, with weaker housing data adding to pressure on the pound
from a shift in the Bank of England's economic outlook a day
earlier.
The pound was last off 0.2 percent at $1.5743 and is
down 5 percent year to date against the dollar.
(Additiona Reporting by Anirban Nag and Patrick Graham in
London; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)