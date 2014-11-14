* Yen weakens on reports of snap Japan election, sales tax
delay
* Slightly stronger than-expected euro zone data can't lift
euro
* Swiss franc edges closer to SNB cap
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, Nov 14 The yen skidded to a seven-year
low against the dollar on Friday as investors bumped up bets on
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe calling an early election and
delaying a hike in sales tax.
Better-than-expected euro zone growth numbers were not
enough to boost the single currency, which is close to two-year
lows and has lost around 10 percent in the last six months
against the dollar.
The yen has taken only a month to notch up a 10 percent
drop, hit by a rallying dollar, a reallocation of Japan's
government pension fund's away from domestic assets, the
expansion of an already huge stimulus programme and now a likely
sales tax delay.
The dollar hit 116.49 yen on trading platform EBS -
its strongest since October 2007 - after reports that Abe had
decided to call a snap election and could announce it next week.
The euro, too, hit a 10-month high against the yen, rising past
145 yen to 145.05.
"If there's no additional sales tax hike, the impulse to
higher inflation starts to fade away quite rapidly," said Alvin
Tan, a currency strategist at Societe Generale in London.
"So in order to push inflation higher, which is what
everybody wants, you need the currency to weaken a lot more."
The first increase in the two-stage sales tax hike, which
came in April, sent the economy into a slump. Japanese companies
overwhelmingly hope Japan's planned tax increase will be
postponed or scrapped, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday.
The euro was down 0.2 percent at $1.2448, not far from last
week's two-year low of $1.2358, as traders bought the dollar
ahead of U.S. retail sales numbers due at 1330 GMT.
Data showed the euro zone expanding by 0.2 percent in the
third quarter compared with the previous three months, with
Germany just managing to avoid a recession.
"The overall picture is still of an economy that is growing
very weakly," said Lee Hardman, a currency economist at Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ in London, adding the data did not lift
pressure on the European Central Bank to further ease monetary
policy.
The Swiss franc struck a 26-month high against the euro
at 1.2015, edging closer to the Swiss National Bank's
three-year-old cap of 1.20 francs per euro.
(Editing by Toby Chopra)