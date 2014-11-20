* Dollar pares gains after coming close to 119 yen
* Euro slips after weaker-than-expected PMI surveys
* U.S. consumer price data next in focus
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, Nov 20 The dollar eased off a seven-year
peak just shy of 119 yen on Thursday ahead of data that is
expected to show U.S. consumer prices moderating as deflationary
forces take hold across the globe.
The euro had also hit a six-year high of 149.120 yen
in early European trading, but gave up its gains after
PMI surveys showed weak euro zone business growth, underpinning
expectations of further monetary easing in the 18-nation bloc.
The dollar earlier romped as far as 118.98 yen, its
highest since August 2007, after minutes from the Federal
Reserve suggested the United States is still likely to raise
interest rates next year, in stark contrast to Japan's
ultra-loose policy outlook.
The minutes helped take the greenback's gains against the
yen to nearly 10 percent since the Bank of Japan sprang a
surprise extension of its stimulus programme on the market just
three weeks ago. The dollar last traded up 0.2 percent at 118.18
yen.
Lee Hardman, a currency economist at Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ in London, said the weak euro zone numbers
had led to a slight pick-up in demand for the yen because of its
status as a safe-haven currency.
The euro didn't fall too far though, despite the weakness of
the euro zone numbers and comments from European Central Bank
chief Mario Draghi this week that the purchase of sovereign
bonds - otherwise known as quantitative easing - was possible.
The single currency was down just 0.1 percent against the
dollar at $1.2539.
"You need a major catalyst right now for the euro to break
below the $1.25 - we'd need to see the ECB act in December to
trigger further weakness," said Hardman.
The dollar had a brief hiccup on Wednesday as investors
digested the Fed minutes, which struck a more cautious tone than
the central bank's post-meeting statement last month.
But they also showed Fed members were relatively unconcerned
about the dollar's strength.
"The Fed has left the green light shining brightly for
further dollar gains," said Alan Ruskin, global head of currency
strategy at Deutsche Bank.
U.S. consumer price and jobless claims data were due at 1330
GMT.
(Additional reporting by Wayne Cole in Sydney and Masayuki
Kitano in Singpore; Editing by Susan Fenton)