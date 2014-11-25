* Dollar/yen taken out of stride following BOJ minutes
* U.S. GDP reading may sway dollar
* Aussie slides after RBA talks down currency
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Nov 25 The yen rose on Tuesday after
Bank of Japan minutes showed the hurdle to further quantitative
easing was high and as the dollar struggled to make much headway
before a second reading of U.S. growth data.
In the European session, some of the attention was on the
Australian dollar, which fell to a four-year low of $0.8523
after the Reserve Bank of Australia's Deputy Governor
Philip Lowe said the currency was overvalued.
It shed 1 percent against the yen with the latter
supported by minutes of the last BOJ meeting that showed board
members expressing concern that expanding the central bank's
quantitative easing could increase the risk that it will be seen
as financing the government deficit.
Separately, Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said in a speech that
while recent yen falls are positive for exporters, they hurt,
households, small firms and non-manufacturers through increases
in import costs.
Traders trimmed bearish yen positions and Japanese exporters
were cited as selling dollars. The dollar last traded 0.15
percent lower at 118.10 yen, while the euro was down 0.2
percent at 146.84 yen.
"We saw inflows from investors and exporters after a holiday
in Tokyo yesterday, which has driven dollar/yen lower," said
Yujiro Goto, currency strategist at Nomura. "The BoJ minutes
also showed that some members were sceptical about quantitative
easing."
The yen has been under heavy selling pressure, hitting a
seven-year low of 118.98 last week, since the BoJ late last
month surprised many by expanding its massive stimulus
programme.
But the speed of yen depreciation has prompted Japanese
officials to voice concern. Japan's finance minister on Friday
described the fall as "too rapid", which caused it to bounce
briefly.
Meanwhile, the second release of third-quarter U.S. gross
domestic product data is expected to show a downward revision
after big upside surprise of 3.5 percent reported in the initial
release. U.S. consumer confidence is also due.
"In particular, we are watching consumer expectations
series, which has historically been a decent lead indicator for
consumer spending," ING analyst Petr Krpata wrote in a note.
"Overall, higher consumer confidence should provide some support
to dollar."
The euro was slightly lower on the day, giving up some gains
made yesterday, with German growth data doing little to boost
sentiment. It was down 0.1 percent at $1.2430, off the
near two-year low of $1.2358 struck earlier this month.
(Editing by Tom Heneghan)