LONDON Nov 27 The euro fell against the dollar
on Thursday after data showed Spanish consumer prices falling
more than expected, firming up expectations that the European
Central Bank will have to resort to more aggressive easing of
monetary policy.
The euro fell back under $1.25 to a day's low of $1.24675
after the figures showed Spanish consumer prices fell by
0.5 percent year-on-year, fuelling concerns that deflation is
taking hold in the euro zone's fourth-largest economy.
Traders have their eyes on German consumer price data due at
1300 GMT, which is expected to show a slowing of inflation,
putting additional pressure on the ECB to act to shore up
inflation in the euro zone, which is currently languishing at
0.4 percent.
Draghi said last week the purchase of sovereign bonds -
known as quantitative easing or QE - was an option. ECB Vice
President Vitor Constancio said on Wednesday the bank could
decide on QE as early as the first quarter of next year.
"We've got the message now that QE really is being
considered and I think the market is expecting more by way of
dovish commentary," said Jane Foley, a senior currency
strategist at Rabobank.
In a prepared speech due to be delivered later on Thursday,
ECB chief Mario Draghi said the euro zone's economy needed a
comprehensive strategy to get it back on track, adding that the
task could not be left to monetary policy alone.
U.S. financial markets are closed on Thursday for the
Thanksgiving holiday. Many U.S. traders are expected to take
Friday off too, although markets will be open.
The dollar fell to an eight-day low against the yen of
117.24 yen, continuing its slow retreat from a seven-year
high of 118.98 struck a week ago, after lacklustre U.S. economic
data pushed Treasury yields lower and dulled investor appetite
for the greenback.
"Market participants are taking this opportunity to trim
some of their accumulated dollar long positions. As far as
dollar/yen is concerned, there is also firm bargain-hunting
demand on dips, keeping the pair in range as the market heads
into U.S. Thanksgiving," said Junichi Ishikawa, a market analyst
at IG Securities in Tokyo.
Oil-rich Norway's crown hit a three-week trough of 8.5820
crowns per euro as brent crude fell under $76.30 to
a four-year low, ahead of an OPEC meeting that looked unlikely
to result in a cut in output to support oil prices.
(Additional reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro in Tokyo; Editing by
Gareth Jones)