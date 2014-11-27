* Weak inflation numbers weigh on euro
* Norwegian crown hit as OPEC keeps oil output unchanged
* U.S. markets closed for Thanksgiving holiday
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, Nov 27 The euro fell against the dollar
on Thursday after data showed German inflation sinking to its
lowest since February 2010 in November, reinforcing bets the
European Central Bank will ease monetary policy more
aggressively.
Oil-rich Norway's crown slid crown slid 1 percent to 8.6190
per euro as OPEC kept oil output unchanged despite a
huge global oversupply. The crown earlier hit a three-week
trough of 8.6350 per euro as Brent crude slid to a four-year
low.
Though German consumer sentiment picked up, annual inflation
in the euro zone's biggest economy slowed to 0.5 percent from
0.6 percent in October. That will put extra pressure on the ECB
to introduce further measures to shore up inflation and boost
growth in the faltering monetary union.
Spanish consumer prices fell by 0.5 percent year-on-year,
fuelling concerns that deflation is taking hold in the bloc's
fourth-largest economy.
"If inflation does continue to come down like this, that is
going to increase the pressure on the ECB to take action," said
Ian Stannard, head of European FX strategy at Morgan Stanley in
London. But he did not expect the ECB to announce any new
measures at its policy meeting next week.
Preliminary data on Friday is expected to show euro
zone-wide inflation slowing to 0.3 percent, deep into the ECB's
"danger zone" of under 1 percent.
The euro fell back under $1.25, having traded as high as
$1.2524 earlier in the day. It was last down 0.1 percent
at $1.2494 in thin trading, with U.S. markets closed for the
Thanksgiving holiday.
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said last week
that buying sovereign bonds was an option to ward off deflation.
Vice President Vitor Constancio said on Wednesday the bank could
decide on such a move as early as the first quarter of 2015.
The dollar hit an eight-day low against the yen of 117.24
yen, continuing its retreat from a seven-year high hit
last week, after lacklustre U.S. data on Wednesday.
"Market participants are taking this opportunity to trim
some of their accumulated dollar long positions. As far as
dollar/yen is concerned, there is also firm bargain-hunting
demand on dips," said Junichi Ishikawa at IG Securities in
Tokyo.
(Additional reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro in Tokyo; Editing by
Catherine Evans)