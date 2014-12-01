* Greenback falls on profit-taking before ECB, U.S. jobs
data
* Japan currency at lowest since 2007, dollar tops 119 yen
* Falling oil prices to add to easing pressure on ECB
* Dollar pares decline on less pessimistic U.S. factory data
(Updates market action, changes dateline, previous LONDON)
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Dec 1 The dollar fell on Monday
against the yen and euro as profit-taking emerged after it
reached a seven-year high against the yen that was briefly
rattled by Moody's decision to downgrade Japan's credit rating.
The greenback rose as high as 119.15 yen on the
EBS trading platform, its highest since July 2007, immediately
after the rating agency lowered the world's third biggest
economy's rating by a notch to A1 from AA3 due to its the fiscal
problems.
Traders sought to reduce its dollar exposure in advance of
European Central Bank's policy meeting on Thursday and November
U.S. payrolls data on Friday, analysts said.
"It's a bit of profit-taking ahead of a big event week,"
said Greg Anderson, global head of FX strategy at BMO Capital
Markets in New York.
Analysts said the dollar's longer-term surge against the yen
and other currencies remained intact despite the weak start to
December as the U.S. Federal Reserve will likely consider
raising interest rates in 2015 while other major central banks
might embark on more stimulus to help their economies.
"Once the knee-jerk reaction is out of the way, the
downgrade underlines Japan's fiscal problems and should offer
opportunities to put fresh long bets in favor of the dollar and
sell the yen," said Jeremy Stretch, CIBC World Markets' head of
currency strategy in London.
The dollar rose 5.6 percent against the yen in November,
bringing its year-to-date gain to 12.3 percent. It was last down
0.3 percent at 118.22 yen.
The euro rose 0.2 percent to $1.2478 after
weakening 0.6 percent versus the greenback in November. It has
fallen 9.1 percent against the dollar so far in 2014.
The dollar reduced its earlier decline against the yen and
euro on Monday after the Institute for Supply Management's index
on U.S. manufacturing activity fell less than expected in
November.
The euro's bounce against the dollar is likely
limited as lower commodity and oil prices stoked bets the ECB
would ease policy further to combat deflationary risks by early
2015.
None of the 17 traders polled by Reuters saw the ECB
introducing more stimulus at its Thursday meeting.
(Additional reporting by Anirban Nag in London; Editing by
Gareth Jones and Chizu Nomiyama)