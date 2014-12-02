* U.S. dollar rises vs basket of major currencies
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Dec 2 The dollar rose against a basket
of currencies on Tuesday, underpinned by upbeat comments from
two influential Federal Reserve officials who stressed the
positive impact on the U.S. economy from a decline in oil
prices.
While that will keep alive expectations the Fed may start to
tighten policy in the middle of 2015, both the European Central
Bank and Bank of Japan are grappling with the threat of
deflation and the sharp fall in oil prices has only added to
their concerns.
The divergence between monetary policy outlooks of the Fed
on the one hand and the ECB and the BoJ on the other will be a
main driving factor for currencies in the near term, traders
said.
Fed Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer and New York Fed President
William Dudley said at separate events on Monday that soft oil
prices would only temporarily dampen overall U.S. prices. The
pair painted a mostly rosy outlook, suggesting the Fed was not
letting energy markets distract it from lifting rates.
The dollar index was up 0.4 percent at 88.262, helped
by gains against the euro and the yen. The dollar
climbed towards 7-year peaks of 119.15 yen with U.S. yields also
moving higher after Dudley said it was reasonable to expect a
rate hike in mid-2015.
The rate-sensitive two-year Treasury yield rose to 0.5118
percent.
"For U.S. yields to move higher we need to see a good
payrolls number this Friday and not only that. We need to see a
pick-up in average earnings," said Niels Christensen, FX
strategist at Nordea. "That should see the dollar break out of
its recent ranges both against the euro and the yen."
Economists polled by Reuters see a November U.S. jobless
rate of 5.8 percent, unchanged from October, with 230,000 jobs
being added. Average earnings are expected to pick up.
Commodity exporters' currencies fell towards recent lows
after Monday's rebound in global commodity prices fizzled out,
with traders citing robust sales by Middle East investors of the
Australian dollar. The Aussie dollar was down at
$0.8449, moving back towards Monday's four-year low of $0.8417.
The U.S. dollar was up 0.3 percent against the Canadian
dollar at C$1.1360 and 0.8 percent higher against the
Norwegian crown at 6.9922 crowns.
"We believe commodity currencies will be under pressure,
especially the Australian dollar, because of weakness in the
domestic economy," said Susanne Galler, currency strategist at
Jefferies.
"We think there is growing frustration within the Reserve
Bank of Australia that the currency is not heading lower. The
market is underpricing the risk of a rate cut next year."
Earlier, the RBA left policy unchanged and said a period of
stability on rates would be prudent.
