* Yen broadly higher on risk-off sentiment

* Dollar lower after Monday's multi-year highs

* Euro climbs, but developments in Greece eyed

By Jemima Kelly and Anirban Nag

LONDON, Dec 9 The yen rose on Tuesday as investors trimmed huge bets against it after cautious comments from U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers prompted a pullback in the dollar's recent rally.

Dennis Lockhart, head of the Atlanta Federal Reserve, said late on Monday that he was in no rush to drop the Fed's pledge to keep interest rates near zero for a "considerable time", while San Francisco Fed chief John Williams said the phrase was still appropriate.

Against the traditionally safe-haven yen, the dollar dropped 0.6 percent to 119.95 yen, pulling further away from a seven-year high of 121.86 yen set on Monday. The Japanese currency also rose versus the euro, which shed 0.3 percent to around 148.20 yen.

The dollar also fell 0.3 percent against the Swiss franc, another safe-haven currency, to trade at 0.9730 francs.

"Currency markets are trading in a risk-off sentiment," said Neil Jones, head of FX hedge fund sales at Mizuho bank in London, adding that investors were booking profits on the dollar into the year end after its strong performance in recent months.

"People are cutting the higher-yielding currencies which they've been funding through being short yen and that position is being reversed somewhat, which is manifesting itself in a much lower dollar/yen."

Traders will eye the U.S. Labor Department's report of job openings due later in the day. They see the data as a reliable indicator for job creation in the United States and a small improvement is likely. That would reinforce the signal from Friday's non-farm payrolls data and support the dollar at lower levels, traders said.

The euro rose 0.3 percent to $1.2345, but was not far from a 28-month low of $1.2247 hit on Monday.

The currency showed little reaction to early presidential elections being called in Greece, though Greek bond yields moved sharply higher and analysts said it was another negative factor that could push the euro lower in coming weeks.

"Uncertainty over Greece is back and could well be the cherry on top for the euro downtrend fuelled by quantitative easing expectations next year," said Susanne Galler, currency strategist at Jefferies.

Against a basket of major currencies, the dollar fell 0.15 percent, having hit a five-year high on Monday. (Reporting by Anirban Nag/Ruth Pitchford)