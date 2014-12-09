(Adds fresh quote, updates levels)
* Yen broadly higher on risk-off sentiment
* Dollar lower after Monday's multi-year highs
* Euro climbs, but developments in Greece eyed
By Jemima Kelly and Anirban Nag
LONDON, Dec 9 The yen rose on Tuesday as
investors trimmed huge bets against it after cautious comments
from U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers prompted a pullback in
the dollar's recent rally.
Dennis Lockhart, head of the Atlanta Federal Reserve, said
late on Monday that he was in no rush to drop the Fed's pledge
to keep interest rates near zero for a "considerable time",
while San Francisco Fed chief John Williams said the phrase was
still appropriate.
Against the traditionally safe-haven yen, the dollar dropped
0.6 percent to 119.95 yen, pulling further away from a
seven-year high of 121.86 yen set on Monday. The Japanese
currency also rose versus the euro, which shed 0.3 percent to
around 148.20 yen.
The dollar also fell 0.3 percent against the Swiss franc,
another safe-haven currency, to trade at 0.9730 francs.
"Currency markets are trading in a risk-off sentiment," said
Neil Jones, head of FX hedge fund sales at Mizuho bank in
London, adding that investors were booking profits on the dollar
into the year end after its strong performance in recent months.
"People are cutting the higher-yielding currencies which
they've been funding through being short yen and that position
is being reversed somewhat, which is manifesting itself in a
much lower dollar/yen."
Traders will eye the U.S. Labor Department's report of job
openings due later in the day. They see the data as a reliable
indicator for job creation in the United States and a small
improvement is likely. That would reinforce the signal from
Friday's non-farm payrolls data and support the dollar at lower
levels, traders said.
The euro rose 0.3 percent to $1.2345, but was not far
from a 28-month low of $1.2247 hit on Monday.
The currency showed little reaction to early presidential
elections being called in Greece, though Greek bond yields moved
sharply higher and analysts said it was another negative factor
that could push the euro lower in coming weeks.
"Uncertainty over Greece is back and could well be the
cherry on top for the euro downtrend fuelled by quantitative
easing expectations next year," said Susanne Galler, currency
strategist at Jefferies.
Against a basket of major currencies, the dollar fell 0.15
percent, having hit a five-year high on Monday.
(Reporting by Anirban Nag/Ruth Pitchford)