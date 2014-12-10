* Norway's central bank may set scene for lower rates
* Political uncertainty in Greece keeps euro in check
* ECB refinancing operation eyed, low take-up may hurt euro
* Adjustment in long dollar positions continues
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Dec 10 The Norwegian crown slumped to
its lowest point in over five years against the euro on
Wednesday, battered by falling oil prices and investors betting
that Norway's central bank will point towards further monetary
easing on Thursday.
While investors do not expect Norges Bank to cut rates at
Thursday's meeting, chances are growing that it may set the
scene for looser policy in coming months as the oil-exporting
country grapples with lower crude prices.
Earlier in the day, core inflation in Norway eased, but in
line with expectations.
"Although the small decline in the inflation rate in
November seems harmless, bearing in mind that the low oil prices
have given rise to uncertainty over the Norges Bank's growth
outlook, it could signal a rate cut early next year. This could
prove negative for the crown," said Marshall Gittler, head of
global FX strategy at IronFX Global.
The euro rose 1.2 percent to 8.9350 crowns, its
highest since mid-2009. Against the dollar too, the Norwegian
crown was trading at lows last seen in early 2009.
The euro was steady against the dollar at $1.2370,
failing to retain earlier gains as investors remained nervous
over an uncertain political situation in Greece. It stayed well
below a high of $1.2448 struck on Tuesday when investors trimmed
long dollar positions, booking profits ahead of the year-end.
The euro was down 0.4 percent against the yen at 147.55 yen
.
The Greek government has brought forward to next week a
presidential vote that will force nearly two dozen independent
lawmakers to decide whether to side with Prime Minister Antonis
Samaras' pro-bailout cabinet or with leftist radicals who have
vowed to tear up the bailout.
That decision prompted the steepest daily fall in Greek
stocks on Tuesday in more than a quarter century, as well as a
jump in bond yields.
"The Greek situation is coming back to haunt the euro," said
Niels Christensen, FX strategist at Nordea.
"Also, for the euro, if there are not too many banks lining
up for cheap long-term loans that are on offer from the ECB
tomorrow, pressure on the central bank will grow to ease
further. And that is not good for the euro."
On Thursday, the ECB conducts its second targeted long-term
refinancing operation. Expectations for the amount to be lent
out have decreased to as low as 130 billion euros in the latest
Reuters poll, which would miss targets the ECB may have had in
mind by a substantial amount.
The ECB had intended to expand its balance sheet sharply by
offering such cheap loans to banks and flooding the system with
euros, driving down the value of the common currency. But demand
for the loans is likely to remain low, raising pressure on the
ECB to make outright government bond purchases.
The dollar fell 0.4 percent against the yen to trade at
119.10. At one point on Tuesday, it dropped more than 2
percent to 117.90 in a vicious turnaround from a seven-year peak
of 121.86 set on Monday.
(Additional reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Mark
Heinrich)