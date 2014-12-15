* Yen strengthens despite Abe win as Nikkei dips
* Euro inflation expectations hit new low
* Dollar holds ground ahead of Fed meeting
* Oil recovers 1 percent
By Jamie McGeever
LONDON, Dec 15 (The yen rose on Monday as
financial markets shrugged off Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo
Abe's widely expected election win, while a new low for euro
zone inflation expectations kept the bloc's currency on the
defensive.
Japan's Nikkei stock average fell 1.6 percent. Many
market participants, particularly foreign investors, sell the
yen to hedge their equities positions, so the Japanese currency
tends to feel upward pressure whenever stocks slip.
A big victory for Abe's coalition in Sunday's general
election was a boost for his reflationary economic policies -
known as "Abenomics" - which are likely to weigh on the yen in
the long term. But the fall in shares lifted the currency.
The euro extended losses against the yen as investors
digested the latest fall in the European Central Bank's favoured
measure of inflation expectations, increasing the likelihood of
aggressive policy easing from the ECB early next year.
"The market was expecting this (Abe's victory) to support
stocks and dollar/yen ... However it seems like this is more of
an early morning shakeout," said Josh O'Byrne, G10 currency
strategist at Citi in London.
The dollar was down a third of a percent at 118.38 yen
, after dropping as low as 117.78 yen. It remained above a
two-week low of 117.44 yen touched last Thursday, but well away
from a seven-year high of 121.86 yen set one week ago.
The euro was also down around a third of a percent against
the Japanese currency at 147.27 yen, and down 0.2
percent against the dollar at $1.2435.
Five-year/five-year forwards, the ECB's preferred measure of
inflation expectations, fell to a new low of 1.69 percent,
weighed down by the recent collapse in oil prices.
Oil rebounded 1 percent on Monday but has
fallen more than 40 percent this year, making the ECB's task of
lifting inflation - currently 0.3 percent - back to its target
of below but close to 2 percent much more difficult.
Other currency moves were fairly limited, with the dollar
still broadly stronger following last week's widespread
financial market volatility.
The main focus for currency markets this week will be the
Federal Reserve's last policy meeting of 2014 on Tuesday and
Wednesday. A statement and forecasts are expected on Wednesday
at 2:00 p.m. EST (1900 GMT), followed by Fed chief Janet
Yellen's press conference half an hour later.
Yellen is seen as erring on the dovish side rather than
risking a signal to jittery financial markets that the first
interest rate hike will be too soon. The U.S. economy may be
chugging along relatively well, but weakness in the euro zone,
Japan and China adds to the risk of a U.S. slowdown.
"There's a focus on the Fed - the market is thinking about
oil, but the medium term will be more dependent on monetary
policy and not market volatility. Into year-end though, there is
some incentive to close positions and perhaps there is a shorter
threshold for pain," Citi's O'Byrne said.
(Additional reporting by Tomo Uetake in Tokyo and Ian Chua in
Sydney; Editing by Tom Heneghan and John Stonestreet)