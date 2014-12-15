(Adds more comment, updates prices)
* Yen robust despite Abe win; Nikkei dips
* Euro inflation expectations hit new low
* Dollar holds ground ahead of Fed meeting
* Oil recovers 1 percent
By Jamie McGeever and Patrick Graham
LONDON, Dec 15 (The yen inched higher on Monday as
financial markets shrugged off Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo
Abe's election win, while the prospect of falling European
inflation kept the euro on the defensive.
Japan's Nikkei stock average fell 1.6 percent. Many
investors, particularly foreigners, sell the yen to hedge
equities positions, so the Japanese currency tends to feel
upward pressure whenever stocks slip.
But a victory for Abe's coalition in Sunday's general
election was a boost for his reflationary economic policies,
which are likely to weigh on the yen in the long term.
"The market was expecting this (Abe's victory) to support
stocks and dollar/yen ... However, it seems like this is more of
an early morning shakeout," said Josh O'Byrne, G10 currency
strategist at Citi in London.
The yen handed back some of its gains in morning trade in
Europe but was still 0.1 percent higher on the day against the
dollar at 118.75
The euro fell against both the dollar and yen after European
Central Bank policymaker Ewald Nowotny said euro zone inflation
would fall further in the first quarter. The Bundesbank said
plunging oil prices meant it would probably need to cut its
forecasts for inflation and the ECB's favoured measure of
inflation expectations fell further.
That all strengthened the growing conviction that the ECB
will have to start outright purchases of government bonds in the
first quarter to raise the number of euros in circulation.
"It is a messy pre-Christmas market but the euro still looks
weak. All of these policy messages are in there," said one
London-based dealer. He also said there had been hedge fund
sales of sterling, down a third of percent at $1.5665.
A 40 percent fall in oil prices this year is reverberating
across a number of emerging and developed economies. Norway's
crown sank to a six-year low of 9.2130 crowns.
The drop also makes it harder for the ECB to
lift inflation - currently 0.3 percent - back to its target of
just below 2 percent. Five-year/five-year forwards, the ECB's
preferred measure of inflation expectations, fell to a new low
of 1.69 percent.
The main focus for currency markets this week will be the
Federal Reserve's last policy meeting of 2014, ending on
Wednesday. Fed chief Janet Yellen is expected to avoid any sign
interest rates will rise too soon. The U.S. economy may be doing
relatively well, but weakness in the euro zone, Japan and China
adds to the risk of a U.S. slowdown.
"There's a focus on the Fed - the market is thinking about
oil, but the medium term will be more dependent on monetary
policy and not market volatility. Into year-end though, there is
some incentive to close positions and perhaps there is a shorter
threshold for pain," Citi's O'Byrne said.
