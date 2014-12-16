* Yen firm on concerns of more trouble at energy producers
* Crown falls to 4-yr low after Sweden holds rates
* Commodity currencies at multi-year lows
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Dec 16 The yen hit a one-month high
against the dollar and the euro on Tuesday as investors bought
safe-haven currencies amid a slide in oil prices that has
triggered a bout of volatility across asset classes.
The rouble - a major victim of plunging oil prices - came
under renewed pressure, despite the Russian central bank hiking
interest rates 650 basis points overnight to halt its collapse.
The oil price fall would keep currencies like the Norwegian
crown and the Canadian dollar, which are
exposed to oil prices, under pressure.
Analysts say a deeper economic contraction in Russia will
have a negative impact on global growth, especially in Europe.
Adding to the anxiety is the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day
policy meeting starting later in the day, which could open the
door for rate hikes in mid-2015.
The yen rose more than one percent to 116.22 to the dollar
, its highest level in a month. The yen tends to
strengthen at times of economic stress as it is often used as a
funding currency for investments in higher yielding assets.
Similarly, the Swiss franc strengthened, trading at 1.2009
, near its highest since September 2013.
Capital flight out of energy-related and higher yielding
assets showed little sign of abating, with U.S. crude futures
hitting fresh 5 1/2-year low.
"Clearly the Russian situation is having an impact. The
emergency rate hike shows that the benign impact from the drop
in oil prices is perhaps running out. Investments could be hurt
and all those currencies which are exposed to oil and funded in
the dollar are being unwound," said Jeremy Stretch, head of
currency strategy at CIBC World Markets.
The Russian central bank hiked its key interest rate to 17
percent, from 10.5 percent, in an emergency
meeting.. The rouble initially strengthened after
the surprise move late on Monday, but came under fresh pressure
as plunging oil prices and the West's sanctions linked to the
Ukraine crisis continued to cloud the currency's outlook.
Traders say the fate of the rouble - and of many other
commodity currencies - rests on oil. Plunging oil prices are
hurting the Canadian dollar which slid to five-year lows of
C$1.1674 to the U.S. dollar.
Most investors were also cautious as the Fed looked set to
debate whether to change its policy statement to indicate it's
moving a step closer to rate hikes next year.
The euro rose to a two-week high of $1.2500 as euro
zone businesses were in slightly better shape in December than
expected.
The single currency also hit a four-year high against the
Swedish crown after the Riksbank said monetary
policy needed to become even more expansionary than it had been.
"Initial weakness in the Swedish crown reflected indications
Riksbank was preparing unconventional tools should policy need
to be eased further and that if necessary they could be used in
February," said Josh O' Byrne, currency analyst at Citi.
