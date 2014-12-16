* Norwegian crown falls to decade low
* Euro hits three-week high as liquid currencies sought
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Dec 16 Turmoil gripped global foreign
exchange markets on Tuesday, driving investors to the safety of
the yen and the Swiss franc as Russia's rouble went into a
tailspin and oil prices fell below $60 a barrel.
The big loser among actively traded G-10 currencies was
oil-rich Norway's crown. It fell to its lowest in more
than a decade against the dollar and dropped below parity
against its Swedish counterpart for the first time in almost 15
years.
Volatility gripped currency markets a day after the Russian
central bank hiked interest rates 650 basis points to 17 percent
to halt a collapse in the rouble. The effort failed, and the
rouble hit a record low above 80 to the dollar.
Capital flight out of energy-related assets showed little
sign of abating, with U.S. crude futures hitting a fresh
5 1/2-year low.
"It is contagion from Russia. Anything related to oil is
being sold off," said Carl Hammer, chief currency strategist, at
SEB, Stockholm.
"Long-term investors are waking to the fact that oil will
probably stay low for quite some time and they are liquidating
their positions."
The Norwegian crown skidded almost 4 percent to 0.9800
Swedish crowns, its weakest since 1992. It hit an
11-year low at 7.6533 to the dollar and was on track for
its biggest drop in more than two decades.
Analysts say a deeper economic contraction in Russia will
hurt global growth, especially in Europe. Adding to the anxiety
is the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting starting
later in the day, which could open the door for rate hikes in
mid-2015.
Those worries supported safe-haven currencies like the yen
and the Swiss franc. Both tend to strengthen at times of
economic and financial market stress as they are often used as a
funding currency for investments in riskier assets.
The yen rose nearly 1.8 percent at one points to as high as
115.56 to the dollar, its highest in a month. The Swiss
franc hit 1.20085 francs per euro, near its highest
since September 2012.
"Clearly the Russian situation is having an impact. The
emergency rate hike shows that the benign impact from the drop
in oil prices is perhaps running out. Investments could be hurt
and all those currencies which are exposed to oil and funded in
the dollar are being unwound," said Jeremy Stretch, head of
currency strategy at CIBC World Markets.
Traders say the fate of the rouble - and of many other
commodity currencies - rests on oil. Plunging oil prices are
hurting the Canadian dollar which slid to five-year lows of
C$1.1674 to the U.S. dollar in early Asian trade.
Most investors were also cautious as the Fed looked set to
debate whether to change its policy statement to indicate it is
moving a step closer to rate hikes next year.
The euro, also seen as a safe haven, rose to a three-week
high of $1.2570. It was helped by data that showed euro
zone businesses were in slightly better shape in December than
expected and better-than-expected German ZEW
survey.
(Editing by Jon Boyle)