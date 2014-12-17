* Dollar recovers from lows before Fed policy statement
* Rouble recovers as buyers step in
* ECB policymaker comments hurt euro
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Dec 17 The U.S. dollar rebounded
against major currencies on Wednesday on expectations that the
Federal Reserve would signal rate hikes were on track, while the
rouble recovered as buyers stepped in to pick up the Russian
currency at cheaper levels.
Anticipation that the Fed would drop its use of the phrase
"considerable time" to describe how long interest rates will
stay near zero in its final policy statement of the year, due at
2 p.m. ET (1900 GMT), boosted the greenback.
"The market is preparing itself for a change in the Fed
language," said currency strategist Mark McCormick of Credit
Agricole in New York. He said if the Fed were to drop the
phrase, traders would assume the central bank will hike rates as
soon as June of next year.
Rate increases are expected to boost the greenback by
driving investment flows into the United States.
The dollar fell against the rouble, however, on the view
that the Russian currency's collapse this year may have gone too
far. While Brent crude still traded near 5-1/2-year lows below
$60 a barrel, analysts said its free fall may be stabilizing.
Tumbling oil prices threaten Russia's economy since sales
of oil and gas are Russia's chief source of export revenue.
"People have interest in taking advantage of a currency that
is overshot," said Greg Anderson, global head of FX strategy at
BMO Capital Markets in New York.
The dollar was last down 9.7 percent against the rouble
to trade at 61.66 roubles.
The euro fell on comments from European Central Bank
policymaker Benoit Coeure, who said he sees a broad consensus on
the bank's Governing Council for more action, with buying
government bonds "the baseline option," according to a Wall
Street Journal interview.
"This raises the probability, from something like 80 percent
to 85 percent, of the ECB implementing sovereign (quantitative
easing) in January," said Anderson of BMO.
The euro was last down 0.8 percent against the dollar
at $1.2407. The dollar was up 0.8 percent against the Swiss
franc at 0.9677 franc, and gained 0.77 percent against
the yen at 117.30 yen.
The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of major currencies, was last up 0.47 percent
at 88.450.
On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 stock index was
up 0.46 percent.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)