* Swiss franc hits 28-month low vs dollar
* Fed says will be patient in raising rates
* Many expect dollar rally might be moderate
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, Dec 18 The Swiss franc hit its lowest
against the dollar in more than two years, and touched a
two-month trough against the euro, on Thursday after the Swiss
National Bank said it would introduce negative interest rates.
In a brief statement, the SNB said it would impose an
interest rate of -0.25 percent on sight deposit account balances
of over 10 million Swiss francs as it seeks to discourage
safe-haven buying of francs.
Global markets have been rocked recently by the unfolding
financial crisis in Russia and the continued slide in oil
prices, fueling demand for safety.
The Swiss franc weakened to as much as 1.2098 francs per
euro on trading platform EBS, pulling away from the
SNB's three-year old cap of 1.20 francs per euro.
Against the dollar, the franc fell to 0.9848 francs,
a level not seen since August 2012.
Geoffrey Yu, a currency strategist at UBS in London, said
the SNB's move was not a total surprise.
"Over the past few days they (the SNB) have seen increased
bids for Swiss francs, and this gives them a bit more
flexibility. In the short term it gives them some breathing
space," Yu said.
"If you hold Swiss francs right now you do have to bear a
cost. New buyers will be forced to think twice."
The euro fell below $1.23 after the SNB's move, a
sign investors may be calculating that the SNB will want to
diversify some of its huge euro-denominated currency reserves
amassed over the last few years into dollars, Yu said.
The dollar was largely steady after the Federal Reserve
signalled it was on track to raise interest rates next year,
tweaking a pledge to keep them near zero for a "considerable
time" in a show of confidence in the U.S. economy.
The Fed said it would take a "patient" approach in deciding
when to bump borrowing costs higher, guidance which it said is
consistent with its previous statement that rates will be low
"for a considerable time."
"The markets have had some relief as the Fed is moving
forward as planned, but not too fast, in raising rates," said
Takako Masai, the head of market research at Shinsei Bank.
The dollar index was flat at 89.131 after
having risen 1.0 percent on Wednesday, coming close to a near
six-year high of 89.550 touched 10 days ago.
Against the yen, the dollar was down slightly at 118.47 yen
. Earlier this week it hit a one-month low of 115.565 yen
on fears over falling oil prices and the beleaguered Russian
rouble.
The rouble rose on Thursday, buoyed by state action and
indications Russia's top oil producer can meet a debt repayment,
before President Vladimir Putin's end-of-year news conference,
due to begin at 0900 GMT.
The rouble was up 2.1 percent against the dollar at 58.75
and was 2.9 percent stronger versus the euro at
72.91.
(Reporting By Jemima Kelly and Jamie McGeever; Editing by Susan
Fenton)