* Euro hurt by ECB head's comments on price stability
* Dollar index hits highest since March 2006
* Focus on economic, policy divergences benefits dollar
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Jan 2 The euro fell to its lowest in
4-1/2 years against the dollar on Friday after the head of the
European Central Bank fanned expectations it would take bolder
steps on monetary stimulus later this month.
The euro fell to $1.2035 on trading platform EBS, its
lowest level since June 2010, and last traded at $1.2055, down
0.4 percent on the day.
In an interview with German financial daily Handelsblatt,
ECB President Mario Draghi said the risk of the central bank not
fulfilling its mandate of preserving price stability was higher
now than half a year ago, underlining its readiness to act early
this year should it become necessary.
"The risk is on the downside for the euro after the comments
from Draghi. It could break below $1.20 since there is a risk of
a very low inflation reading out of the euro zone next week,"
said Niels Christensen, FX strategist at Nordea.
"That will just add to pressure on the ECB to take measures
when it meets later this month."
Annual euro zone inflation is due out next week and
forecasters are expecting it to drop to -0.1 percent in December
from 0.3 percent a month ago, taking it even further below the
ECB's target of just under 2 percent.
Jeffrey Halley, FX trader for Saxo Capital Markets in
Singapore, said the euro's fall picked up momentum after
triggering stop-loss orders in a thin market.
Meanwhile, the dollar hit its highest level in nearly nine
years against a basket of currencies, drawing strength from the
U.S. economy's outperformance and the diverging outlook for
monetary policies in major economies.
The dollar kicked off 2015 on a strong note after a stellar
2014 when the index that measures the basket rose nearly 13
percent in its best yearly performance since 1997. The index
rose to 90.726 at one point, its highest level since
March 2006.
"Many of the themes that were in vogue heading into the end
of the year, remain very much firmly in place," said Callum
Henderson, global head of FX research for Standard Chartered
Bank in Singapore.
"The U.S. recovery is not stellar but it's certainly
materially better than in most places in the G10."
The contrast between the Federal Reserve's path toward rate
hikes and stimulative policies in Europe and Japan gave a broad
boost to the dollar last year.
Against the yen, the U.S. currency rose 0.5 percent to
120.35 yen. It hit a seven-year high of 121.86 yen in
early December.
(additional reporting by Masayuki Kitano; editing by John
Stonestreet)