* Drop in stocks lifts safe-haven yen against dollar
* Euro resumes drop lower towards recent lows
* Norwegian crown drops at crude oil extends losses
(Recasts, updates prices, details)
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Jan 6 The safe-haven yen rose on Tuesday
as investor risk aversion mounted following a sharp drop in
crude oil and stocks that has rekindled concerns about the
strength of the global economy.
Growing fears of deflation in the euro zone have pushed the
euro to near nine-year lows and raised pressure on the European
Central Bank to ease monetary policy soon. After a brief respite
overnight, the battered single currency resumed its downward
move on Tuesday.
Persistent weakness in oil prices and political uncertainty
in Greece ahead of a snap election this month have spooked
investors and sent Wall Street to its biggest one-day fall in
about three months on Monday. Asian stocks floundered
while European shares were subdued in early trade,
underpinning safe-haven flows.
The dollar dipped to as low as 118.65 yen from
Monday's high of 120.68, moving further away from a seven-year
peak of 121.86 set last month. The dollar also fell against the
Swiss franc, trading slightly lower at 1.00655 francs.
"Global risk sentiment has been hurt by sliding stocks and
oil prices. That is leading to a perception that there is a lack
of demand and that has implications for global growth," said
Jeremy Stretch, head of currency strategy at CIBC World Markets.
"But I would be a bit cautious about extrapolating too much
so early in the year. This dip in risk appetite is likely to be
temporary, and we should see the dollar recover against the yen
and expect the euro to head lower."
A sharp fall in U.S. Treasury yields also undermined the
dollar versus the yen, with 10-year yields diving 14 basis
points in just two sessions. But traders said
expectations that the U.S. labour market was recovering were
likely to limit a sharper drop in U.S. yields.
"The key theme of monetary policy divergence remains firmly
in place, and I don't see the dollar declining much more against
the yen," said Masashi Murata, senior currency strategist at
Brown Brothers Harriman in Tokyo.
The euro last traded at $1.1935, not far from the
$1.1860 area hit on Monday, a level not seen since early 2006.
Constant chatter of a Greek exit from the euro zone further
sapped confidence in the currency.
A slide in crude oil prices hurt commodity currencies such
as the Norwegian crown, which hit a three-week low of 7.6910
crowns per dollar. Buffeted by a drop in oil prices, the
Norwegian currency had slid to a 12-year low of 7.8558 crowns
against the dollar in December.
The Canadian dollar was also trading subdued at
C$1.1765 per U.S. dollar, not far from a 5-1/2 year low of
C$1.1818 struck on Monday.
(Additional reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by
Catherine Evans)