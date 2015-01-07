* Battered euro hits fresh 9-year low
* Euro zone inflation data, Fed meeting minutes in focus
* Canadian dollar hits 5-1/2-yr low as Brent falls below $50
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, Jan 7 The euro hit another nine-year low
against the dollar on Wednesday as investors braced for
inflation numbers that should give doves at the European Central
Bank a clear mandate for bolder policy stimulus.
Data due at 1000 GMT is expected to show the first annual
fall in consumer prices since the depth of the global financial
crisis in 2009, piling pressure on the ECB to launch a
full-scale quantitative easing programme - effectively the
printing of euros - at its next policy meeting on Jan 22.
The common currency fell as far as $1.1842, its
lowest since March 2006. It was last trading at $1.1865, down
0.2 percent on the day.
"A negative (inflation) print is going to keep up market
speculation that the ECB will announce something (on QE) in
January," said Ian Stannard, head of European FX strategy at
Morgan Stanley in London.
"But given the uncertainties in Greece, that may be a little
bit ambitious at this point, at least for them to come out with
any detailed plan," Stannard said.
A German newspaper reported on Tuesday that Germany was
making contingency plans for the possible departure of Greece
from the euro zone, ahead of a Greek election on Jan 25 that
could see victory for the Syriza party, which wants to cancel
austerity measures and some of the country's debt.
The dollar trimmed some of its losses against the safe-haven
yen amid a slight lull in the recent flight-to-quality bids.
After slipping to as low as 118.05 yen overnight, the greenback
last traded up 0.6 percent at 119.12 yen.
Key for the dollar later in the day will be the U.S. Federal
Reserve's December meeting minutes, which should give markets
some clues as to the timing of interest rate rises.
"The Fed may not hike rates until June at the earliest. That
is too far ahead for participants to make bets on, so meantime
market focus rests on the ECB's meeting and the Bank of Japan,
which continues to instil fear due to its unpredictability,"
said Kyosuke Suzuki, head of FX at Societe Generale in Tokyo.
As Brent crude oil fell below $50 a barrel for the first
time since May 2009, oil-rich Canada's dollar hit a
5-1/2 year low at C$1.1851 against its U.S. counterpart
.
(additional reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; editing by Keith
Weir)