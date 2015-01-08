* Euro shaky; traders cite option barriers at $1.1800
* Deflationary risk in euro zone argues for ECB action
* Fed minutes offer no new clues on rate hike timing
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Jan 8 The euro extended losses into a
sixth straight day to trade near a nine-year low on Thursday, as
investors bet the European Central Bank was getting closer to
adopting quantitative easing to ward off deflation.
A slump in German industrial orders in November reinforced
bearish views of the single currency. So did
concern that a Greek general election on Jan 25 would lead to a
stand-off between Berlin and Athens over the austerity imposed
on Greece.
The euro was trading at $1.1815, down 0.2 percent on the
day, after falling to $1.1802 the previous day and
putting the 2005 trough of $1.1640 within reach. Traders cited
option barriers at $1.18.
"In the run-up to the ECB meeting on Jan. 22 we expect more
euro short positions to be put in place. So while the euro has
fallen, we think there is further room, given expectations that
QE may be announced at that meeting," said Yujiro Goto, a
currency strategist at Nomura, London.
Data on Wednesday showed consumer prices in the euro zone
fell in December from a year earlier, marking the first annual
decline since 2009. That cemented expectations the ECB will open
a bond buying program at its policy meeting on Jan. 22.
"Expectations that the ECB will start quantitative easing
are strengthening. Some people say it could fall to around
$1.15," said Kyosuke Suzuki, director of forex at Societe
Generale in Tokyo.
In contrast, the Federal Reserve is still expected to raise
interest rates, although the timing remains unclear. Minutes of
the December meeting offered no new clues, although most expect
the Fed to act around mid-year.
The dollar climbed back above 119.75 yen, pulling
away from a three-week trough of 118.36 reached on Tuesday.
Weakness in the euro kept the dollar index at nine-year
highs. The index last traded at 92.234, near the peak of 92.265
set overnight.
The dollar moved higher after a better-than-expected U.S.
jobs report from ADP on Wednesday, which bolstered expectations
of a good non-farm payrolls report on Friday. Forecasts are the
economy added 240,000 jobs in December.
"Any number above 200,000 should keep the broad dollar
strength trend in place," said Nomura's Goto.
(Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Larry King)