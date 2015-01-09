* Dollar eases away from nine-year highs

* All eyes on U.S. nonfarm payrolls at 1330 GMT

* U.S. wage gains may fuel Fed rate hike expectations

By Jemima Kelly

LONDON, Jan 9 The dollar eased away from nine-year highs on Friday as investors trimmed long positions in the greenback ahead of U.S. jobs data that could cement the case for a Federal Reserve interest rate hike in the next six months.

Nonfarm payroll numbers due at 1330 GMT are expected to show gains of 240,000 jobs in December, extending the longest run of job creation on record.

That would highlight the divergence of growth and monetary policy prospects between the United States and the euro zone, where more weaker-than-expected data added to speculation that the European Central Bank is to embark on quantitative easing.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of major currencies, edged down 0.3 percent ahead of the jobs numbers, after hitting its highest in almost a decade on Thursday.

"The day starts when the nonfarm payroll comes out. Nothing matters before that," said David Bloom, global head of FX strategy at HSBC in London.

"If we get a stronger-than-expected payrolls number the freight train - the dollar - will just smash everything."

Numbers released on Friday by the euro zone's two biggest economies, Germany and France, fuelled speculation of a policy move at the ECB's next meeting on Jan 22. Industrial output declined in both countries and German exports fell sharply.

The euro edged away from a nine-year low of $1.1754 hit on Thursday, trading at $1.1813. That still left it close to $1.1747, the psychologically important level at which it began trading in January 1999.

Though the consensus view is that the U.S. economy will continue to grow strongly in 2015, prompting the Fed to hike rates some time in the middle of the year, some are worried that the United States will not be able to escape the effects of weaker global growth.

"Euro/dollar rates are telling us that investors are sceptical of Fed normalization, sceptical on the U.S. recovery and sceptical on decoupling," wrote Steven Englander, global head of G10 FX strategy, in a note.

"Investors may feel that the U.S. economy is on borrowed time and will ultimately succumb to slow growth elsewhere." (Editing by Andrew Roche)