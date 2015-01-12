* Early buying in Europe prods dollar higher
* Dollar bulls cut long positions after U.S. wages fall
* Asian trade slow with Japan closed for public holiday
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, Jan 12 The dollar crept higher on
Monday, recovering from a dip after surprisingly poor U.S. wages
on Friday that offered the vast majority who see a stronger
greenback this year room to reload.
Dealers said there had been leveraged demand for dollars
from the opening in London, but added that the move was
happening in minimal liquidity in a market thinned out overnight
by a holiday in Japan.
Friday's wage numbers cast doubt on one of the main sources
of the U.S. currency's drive higher over the past six months,
questioning why the Federal Reserve should raise interest rates
this year in the absence of clear evidence of pressure on
inflation.
But the other main leg, that counterparts in Japan and
Europe are headed in the opposite direction, remains firmly in
place. The dollar was up 0.2 percent against the euro and a
quarter of a percent higher against a basket of currencies.
"This might be a fund executing a dollar-buying strategy but
it looks to me to be happening in fairly thin liquidity. I don't
see much of a catalyst for it this morning," said Graham
Davidson, a spot dealer with National Bank of Australia in
London.
"Very often you see this sort of move early on a Monday and
it then peters out quite quickly. I am still dollar positive,
but I'm reluctant to get involved at the moment."
The greenback had eased slightly in Asia as dollar bulls
struggled to get over their disappointment at the unexpected
fall in U.S. wages on Friday.
"This outcome will fuel the debate on whether the Fed will
trust the usual relationship between falling unemployment and
rising wages to eventually bear fruit, or sit on its hands until
it sees some real wage pressures," said Raiko Shareef, currency
strategist at BNZ.
The dollar struck a one-week low of 118.12 yen, but
by 0853 GMT it had recovered steadily to trade 0.15 percent
higher at 118.69. The euro eased to $1.1814, still well off a
nine-year trough of $1.1754 plumbed on Thursday.
Italy's central bank chief warned on Sunday the risk of
deflation in the euro zone should not be underestimated. He said
the best way to deal with the problem was to buy government
bonds, supporting expectations the European Central Bank will
opt to do so at a meeting on Jan. 22.
With the ECB on the verge of such outright printing of new
money to shore up the economy, an influential adviser to
Europe's top court will give his view on Wednesday about an
earlier unused bond-buying scheme. Some analysts believe that
could at least give the bank pause for thought.
(Additional reporting by Ian Chua in Sydney; Editing by
Crispian Balmer)