By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, Jan 16 The euro regained more than 3
percent of its value against the Swiss franc on Friday but
veered towards an 11-year low against the dollar, as investors
took the Swiss move to scrap its currency cap as a sign the ECB
would begin quantitative easing.
The euro suffered the biggest one-day fall against the Swiss
franc in its history on Thursday, dropping more than 18 percent
after the Swiss National Bank stunned markets by scrapping its
three-year-old pledge to limit the value of the franc to 1.20
per euro.
Dealers speculated the Swiss had moved because they knew the
European Central Bank would take the plunge into full-scale
quantitative easing, effectively the printing of hundreds of
billions of euros, at its policy meeting on Jan. 22.
"It challenges the view that ECB easing is already in the
price," said Daragh Maher, a currency strategist at HSBC in
London. "There is recognition now that maybe there wasn't as
much in the price as some claimed."
After falling as much as 30 percent in a matter of minutes
on Thursday in the wake of the SNB's move, to a record low of
0.8500 Swiss francs, the euro was last trading at
1.0090 francs. That was up 3.5 percent on the day but more than
15 percent below where it was before the SNB decision.
Adam Myers, European head of FX strategy at Credit Agricole
in London, said inflows into Switzerland's foreign exchange
reserves in December had been five or six times the average
volume since the limits were put in place.
"What that says is that someone out there really thinks that
something is going to change in terms of policy in Europe, and
the SNB were forced to breaking point and that's why they took
the floor away," he said.
The loss of Swiss support for the euro, one of the few
supports it had left, caused the single currency to slide to
$1.15675, a trough not seen since November 2003. It last
traded close to that low at $1.15805, down 0.4 percent.
Several banks issued sell recommendations on the euro in the
aftermath of the SNB's move, and Societe Generale revised its
end-of-year euro forecast to $1.10 from $1.14 before the
announcement.
A panicked market reaction helped lift the safe-haven yen
against the dollar, which fell to a one-month low of 115.85 yen,
before recovering a little to trade at 116.56.
