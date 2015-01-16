* Dollar gains slight ground against Swiss franc

By Sam Forgione

NEW YORK, Jan 16 The U.S. dollar and the euro gained a little ground against the Swiss franc on Friday, a day after the Swiss National Bank shocked markets by scrapping a currency cap, while the dollar hit new multi-year highs versus the euro on expected European Central Bank easing.

The euro suffered its biggest ever one-day fall against the franc on Thursday, dropping more than 18 percent after the SNB stunned markets by scrapping its three-year-old pledge to limit the franc's value to 1.20 per euro

After falling as much as 30 percent to a record low of 0.8500 franc in the minutes following the SNB's move on Thursday, the euro was last trading on Friday at 0.98680 franc, up 1.2 percent on the day but still nearly 18 percent below where it was before the SNB decision.

"The aftermath of yesterday's surprise from the SNB is still playing out in markets," said Brian Daingerfield, currency strategist at the Royal Bank of Scotland in Stamford, Connecticut. "Without the currency floor, (the franc) is trying to find its equilibrium."

The dollar last traded at 0.85890 franc, up 2.4 percent on the day but nearly 17 percent below where it was before the cap was scrapped.

Dealers speculated the Swiss had moved because they knew the ECB would take the plunge into full-scale quantitative easing, effectively printing hundreds of billions of euros, at its next policy meeting on Jan. 22.

The view that the SNB move was a sign the ECB would announce outright money-printing in an effort to combat deflation in the 19-member currency bloc drove the euro to a fresh 11-year low against the dollar of $1.14595 on Friday.

Several banks issued sell recommendations on the euro after the SNB's move and Societe Generale revised its end-of-year euro forecast to $1.10 from $1.14 before the announcement.

"The odds have gone up in the market's view that the ECB will widen its quantitative easing policy at the January meeting" in the wake of the SNB action, said Win Thin, currency strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman in New York.

Against the safe-haven yen, the dollar was up 1.2 percent at 117.535 yen. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was last up 0.61 percent at 92.915. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Additional reporting by Jemima Kelly in London; Editing by James Dalgleish)