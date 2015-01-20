* Euro remains under pressure before this week's ECB meeting
* Markets expect ECB to take QE steps; Greek election also
weighs
* Investors expect more rates cuts from Danish central bank
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Jan 20 The dollar hit a one-week high
against the yen on Tuesday after China growth data was not as
bad as many had feared, curbing demand for the safe-haven
Japanese currency.
The greenback rose 0.6 percent to 118.25 after
touching a one-week high of 118.54. Forecasts from the IMF
showing that the United States was on a different growth
trajectory than most other major economies also bolstered
sentiment towards the dollar, while some talk the Bank of Japan
may ease policy added to pressure on the yen.
The euro was under pressure ahead of a possible
announcement of a money-printing programme by the European
Central Bank as early as at its meeting on Thursday.
The euro's weakness pushed the Danish crown back towards
recent 2-1/2 year highs. The impact on the crown
from Denmark's interest rate cut deeper into negative territory
on Monday proved fleeting, with investors expecting it to reduce
rates further if the ECB announces a QE programme this week.
Speculation was also growing that the currency's
long-standing peg to the euro may be threatened in coming days.
"The Danes will have to offset the impact from further ECB
action by taking rates deeper into negative territory," said
Jeremy Stretch, head of currency strategy at CIBC World Markets.
"That will be the path of least resistance for the Danish
central bank."
The euro was trading flat at 7.4345 crowns,
easing back from a high of 7.4370 struck immediately after the
Danish central bank cut interest rates to -0.20 percent on
Monday. The euro had struck a 2-1/2 year low of 7.43 on Monday.
Against the dollar, the euro was trading 0.2 percent lower
at $1.1580, having struck a 11-year low of $1.14595 on
Friday.
Sources have told Reuters the ECB may adopt a hybrid
approach to bond buying that would include buying debt and
sharing some of the risk across the euro zone, while national
central banks make separate purchases of their own. The
programme might be limited in size to 500 billion euros ($579.95
billion).
Greece's snap election on Sunday, with the anti-bailout
party Syriza leading in the polls, also added to euro zone
uncertainty and to pressure on the euro.
The Bank of Japan began a regular two-day policy meeting on
Tuesday.
"Yen selling ahead of policy announcement is notably higher
today perhaps on rising expectations of some form of additional
monetary easing by the BOJ tomorrow," said Derek Halpenny,
European head of global market research at Bank of Tokyo
Mitsubishi, London.
"China's GDP growth data today has no doubt helped fuel
dollar/yen demand."
(Editing by Susan Fenton)