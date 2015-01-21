* BOJ stands pat on policy, expands loan scheme instead
* Central banks to remain in focus, ECB meeting next
* BoE minutes show all 9 members vote for no rate change
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, Jan 21 The yen surged by more than 1
percent against the dollar on Wednesday after the Bank of Japan
left its stimulus programme unchanged, as speculators who had
anticipated more easing unwound bets on a weaker currency.
The BOJ held off from expanding its massive bond-buying
despite cutting next year's inflation forecast in the wake of
slumping oil prices, opting instead to expand a loan scheme
aimed at boosting lending.
The dollar fell 1.1 percent to 117.545 yen, moving
back towards a one-month trough of 115.85 set recently. It had
risen as far as 118.87 overnight after investors sold the
Japanese currency as a precautionary move in case the BOJ eased.
The euro fell 0.8 percent to 136.105 yen, back
towards a three-month low of 134.70 yen touched on Friday.
"We're getting to a point where it's going to be very
difficult to get further yen weakness from these extremely
undervalued levels," said Barclays currency strategist Hamish
Pepper, adding that the bank sees 120 as the top in dollar/yen.
Sterling fell back towards an 18-month low of $1.5034
hit earlier this month after minutes from the Bank of
England's latest monetary policy meeting showed two members had
dropped their previous call for an interest rate hike.
That drove investors to push back their expectations of when
the BoE would begin raising rates even further
. The pound last traded down 0.2 percent at $1.5119.
With the BoE and the BoJ out of the way, market focus will
now shift fully to the European Central Bank, which is widely
expected to unveil a quantitative easing programme on Thursday
in a bid to ward off deflation and kick-start growth.
That kept investors away from the euro, which at $1.1578
was not far from last week's 11-year trough of $1.14595.
But Ian Stannard, European head of FX strategy at Morgan
Stanley in London, said there had been a scaling back of short
euro positions over the past week as investors showed some
caution ahead of the ECB. QE, he said, had been largely priced
into the single currency.
"Let's just hope Mr Draghi and the ECB don't disappoint or
things could get ugly pretty quickly," Michael Hewson, chief
market analyst at CMC Markets, said in a research note.
(Editing by Catherine Evans)