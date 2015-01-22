* Euro inches higher in Europe ahead of ECB decision
* Bank seen announcing 50 bln euros in bond-buying monthly
* Danish central bank intervenes heavily to weaken crown
* Swiss franc also up ahead of decision
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, Jan 22 The euro held more than a cent
above 11-year lows on Thursday, ahead of a European Central Bank
policy meeting expected to launch the outright money-printing
the bank has steadfastly avoided since 2008.
Traders and strategists at the major banks say an extended
monthly bond-buying programme, outlined by Reuters and other
news services on Wednesday, is fully priced-in
to the current value of the euro.
That argues for a clearing out of many of the bets on the
currency weakening against the dollar that have made money for
investors over the past six months and the euro rose almost a
cent on Wednesday.
But traders also say conviction that the single currency is
headed broadly lower over the next year means most will tend to
sell into that sort of rally. After some early losses in Europe,
it had inched up 0.1 percent on the day to $1.1622.
"The market is convinced the euro will continue to fall, but
(also) that the best strategy is to sell into rallies - given
this intention, I struggle to see euro strength getting out of
hand," Josh O'Byrne, a strategist with Citi in London, said.
"Short euro is still not as heavily positioned a trade as
some people think."
The ramifications of ECB bond-buying are extensive and the
run in has made for one of the most active and volatile weeks in
major currency markets in years.
The Swiss franc, up almost 20 percent since the Swiss
National Bank removed its cap on the currency against the euro
last week, gained more than half a percent in early European
trade. It had handed back some of those gains by 1008 GMT,
trading 0.2 percent higher at 99.66 francs per euro.
"There is the suspicion that the SNB has been intervening
intermittently (against the franc)," O'Byrne said. "But I think
(in the context of the ECB) it might be reluctant to do so today
and that may be helping the franc."
CROWN DOWN
Since the change in Swiss policy, some investors have
shifted money towards another currency with a controlled rate
against the euro - Denmark's crown.
In response, the Danish central bank is expected to cut
interest rates for the second time this week if the ECB acts on
QE on Thursday and traders said it intervened heavily to drive
the crown to a 5-month low in morning trade.
"They have been intervening, but today they just started to
hike the bids," said a senior trader at one Nordic Bank. "They
started at 7.4345 crowns per euro and pushed it to 7.4430."
The crown, pegged to the euro, weakened as much as 0.25
percent, its largest single-day percentage drop in Reuters data
beginning in 1999. It last traded at 7.4448 crowns, 0.13 percent
weaker on the day.
Many major banks forecast the euro over the next 1-2 years
heading to $1.10, or even to parity for the first time since the
aftermath of its launch in the 1990s.
That reflects deep-rooted concern in Europe about the
prospect of an era of very low growth, and possibly deflation,
at a time when the United States seems to be recovering
robustly.
There are doubts, however, about how much worse it can get
for the euro. IMF chief Christine Lagarde and the chairman of
Spanish bank Santander both told a panel at the World Economic
Forum in Davos that the euro now looked fairly valued.
"In the short-term we could stay at these levels or go down
a bit further," said Brian Jacobsen, a Chief Portfolio
Strategist with Wells Fargo Asset Management.
"But let's face it: thereafter the German industries that
were very profitable at $1.39 are only going to be more so at
these levels. I think the euro will appreciate to $1.25, that's
a reasonable valuation."
