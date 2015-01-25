* Euro falls to $1.1140 in early Australasian trade
* Greek leftist party Syriza poised for big election win
* Outright victory raises risk of debt standoff, more euro
losses
By Naomi Tajitsu
WELLINGTON, Jan 26 The euro weakened on Monday,
approaching an 11-year low versus the U.S. dollar after
projections showed Greece's Syriza party had won a snap
election, raising the risk that the country may demand a debt
write-off and end austerity measures.
The single currency fell more than half a cent to around
$1.1140 in early Australasian trade after official projections
showed the leftist party poised to take 149-151 seats in the
country's 300-seat parliament.
The euro slipped to around 130.97 yen, coming
within a whisker of a 16-month low around 130.90 yen hit late
last week.
By 2055 GMT, the euro traded around $1.1160 after its
sell-off fizzed out ahead of $1.1115 plumbed on Friday, its
weakest since September 2003. It was unclear whether Syriza had
secured an outright majority, which would raise the risk of a
standoff with Greece's European lenders over austerity measures.
"The market was largely anticipating a victory," said
Sebastien Galy, senior foreign exchange analyst at Societe
Generale in New York, adding that the selling was driven by
stop-loss orders triggered below $1.12 in holiday-thinned trade
in Australia and much of New Zealand.
"At the moment, the market believes that if there is any
(debt) restructuring it would only involve the official sector
and for now, the possibility of Greece leaving the euro zone
even with the incoming government is small," he added.
But market participants saw the risk that euro selling would
pick up during the Asian session, adding that the single
currency may plumb a fresh 11-year low if Syriza secures an
outright majority.
Such a scenario could trigger a test of $1.10, where large
options lay, according to several research notes.
The euro has sold off dramatically, dropping from $1.21 at
the start of the year and losing more then 3 percent against the
U.S. dollar last week, in the wake of aggressive asset-buying
measures announced by the European Central Bank to shore up the
region's struggling economy.
Losses in the single currency provided a broad boost to the
U.S. dollar, which rose to 117.50 yen and knocked the
Australian and New Zealand dollars to multi-year lows.
The Aussie sank as low as $0.7850, its lowest since
mid-2009, while the kiwi fell to three-year trough of
$0.7422.
(Editing by Michael Urquhart)