* Euro recovers after tumbling to more than 11-year low vs
dollar
* Greek leftist party Syriza claims victory over austerity
* Victory raises risk of debt standoff, more euro losses
LONDON, Jan 26 The euro regained a foothold in
early deals in London on Monday, investors choosing to take some
profit on two days of dramatic losses after the results of
elections in Greece sent the single currency to an 11-year low.
The single currency fell as low as $1.1098 after
projections showed anti-austerity party Syriza won 149 seats in
the 300-seat Greek parliament, setting Athens on a collision
course with international lenders and potentially threatening
its place in the euro.
However, it had recovered to trade higher on the day at
$1.1224 by 0748 GMT. Dealers and analysts in London said the
most likely next move was still down but that the European
Central Bank's announcement of outright money-printing last week
had insulated European markets from the fallout of the Greek
vote.
"I think on the day people will look to re-sell 1.1250/60 or
less," said Stephen Gallo, European head of FX strategy with
Bank of Montreal in London.
"The fact that the ECB's QE programme has already been
announced is positive for credit spreads and limits the damage
on the euro. That and positioning were probably responsible for
the bounce from the lows around $1.11."
The euro has lost 10 full cents against the dollar since the
start of the year and, at $1.11, more than 4 cents since the
ECB's announcement last week.
It fell to as low as 130.160 yen, its lowest
level in 1-1/2 years, before it bounced back to 131.500. Against
sterling, it hit a seven-year low of 74.06 pence.
Market participants saw the risk that euro selling would
pick up later in the day if Syriza reiterates a tough stance for
negotiations with the "Troika" of the European Central Bank, the
International Monetary Fund and the European Commission.
Such a scenario could trigger a test of $1.10, where large
options lay, according to several research notes.
"The absolutely dominant view is that we are heading towards
parity to the dollar, the only question is how fast," said a
senior dealer with one large international bank in London.
"The only buyers are the short-term speculative players
caught short at the wrong level."
NUANCES
Some analysts, however, said the long-term impact may be
more nuanced as most investors expect Tsipras, at the end of the
day, to work with the European Union and other international
lenders.
"Usually politicians say populist things before an election.
So now the question is how much they are going to stick to the
promises made to the Troika," said Ayako Sera, market strategist
at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank.
ECB board member Benoit Coeure said in a newspaper interview
published on Monday that the European Central Bank would not
take part in any debt cut for Greece. He also
said the euro would have to stabilise at some stage.
"The market was largely anticipating a (Syriza) victory,"
said Sebastien Galy, senior foreign exchange analyst at Societe
Generale in New York.
"At the moment, the market believes that if there is any
(debt) restructuring it would only involve the official sector
and for now, the possibility of Greece leaving the euro zone
even with the incoming government is small," he added.
Among other major currencies, the Aussie sank as
low as $0.7850, its lowest since mid-2009, while the kiwi
fell to a more than three-year trough of $0.7407.
